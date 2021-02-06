Washing your face is one of the most important parts of personal hygiene. Some people have a habit of cleansing their face just for the sake of it. This can affect their skin health and make it look dull in long term. A cleanser helps you get rid of excess oil and dirt. Not washing your face properly can make that very purpose of cleanser nil. So, it is significant to keep your face dirt-free. Here we tell you 5 signs that show that you are not washing your face the way you should. Also Read - PV Sindhu Shares Her Personal Hygiene Routine For Staying Protected on The go

Makeup Residue on Face

Wipe your face with a toner using a cotton pad after washing your face. If you find the residue of foundation on that, it means you have not cleaned your face properly. For removing makeup, you need to use an oil-based cleanser or balm and then use a gentle cleanser. Otherwise, the leftover makeup can close your skin pores and suffocate your skin making it look unattractive and unhealthy.

Makeup Peeling Off

If you feel that makeup products that you are applying on your face are not getting absorbed in your skin and are peeling off, this means you haven’t cleansed your skin properly leaving behind an invisible layer of makeup or dirt that is acting as a barrier and not letting makeup settle down.

Congested Skin

If you wash your face daily and still it looks dry and dull all the time, it means you are not using the right cleanser. Your dead skin cells keep on accumulating on the outer surface and can make your skin look congested. In this case, you need to use an exfoliating face wash.

Experiencing Excessive Irritation And Rashes

This happens when you over wash your face. Applying a cleanser too much can be problematic and can compromise your skin barrier causing irritation and rashes.

Too Dry or Too Oily Skin

You should always use a cleanser based on your skin type. If your skin is dry, using a moisturizing cleanser is advised. Doing otherwise can stripe all the sebum from your skin making it super dry. On the other hand, if your skin type is oily, use a cleanser that can wash away all the excess oil.