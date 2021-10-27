Well, is it that time of the year when we just want to look our best and eat guilt-free! Festive season has kicked in and fitted glam clothes are out. The only challenge is to keep the mouth full and still rock that outfit and steal glances at celebrations.Also Read - Dhanteras 2021:Why is it Important to Buy Utensils on This Day? Read Here

Weight gain is often associated with fat deposits in the body due to lack of exercise and unhealthy food choices. It is also caused due to other factors such as stress, and underlying medical condition, side effects of medication or drugs etc. A common misconception that prevails is that exercises that make the body sweat in excess will contribute to weight loss.

Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, founder of A Himalayan Yogi Institute and Swamarpan Foundation suggests, "People shall double-check the science and their system before going ahead with blindly following prevalent myths about their health. Sweating out does not contribute to weight loss, perspiration helps in maintaining the temperature of the body. Perspiration also releases toxins from the body, but only in a limited quantity. People must understand that overexaggerating the body to an extent of catastrophe does no good to the body."

He further explains, “Sometimes what people consider fat is not “fat”, rather it is the water deposition between skin and the muscles, which may be because of overconsumption of iodised salt. To avoid this situation, people can consume rock or Himalayan salt instead of white salt. Along with organizing food consumption patterns, people can perform the asanas given below from Advait Yoga, the correct practice of these asanas will lead to the alignment of the body.”

“The shift of the body to align with its natural state takes the body in a recovery state. In this process, the muscles demand nutrition, and the body very smartly consumes them from the glycogen deposited in the body, which leads to a decrease in the body weight. The speed and recovery depend on the aligned practices of the asana and the duration of steadiness in each asana,” he said.

Acharya Advait Yogbhushan shares a few yoga asanas which will help you lose weight:

Urdhav kartala tadasana

It is a standing asana, in which a person stands in “samasthiti” and engages full body with the earth and the sky. The practitioner raising hands in the air stretches them upwards by interlocking their palms. This asana is a full body engaging asana, the consciousness spreads in the whole body, awakening and energizing every cell of the body. It boasts full-body blood circulation and improves agility and strengthens the muscles.

Parsvakonasana

It is a side stretching and strengthening asana. In this asana, the practitioner brings a 3-4 feet gap between their feet and forms a 90-degree angle from one leg stretching the other in the opposite direction. The practitioner bends towards the leg bent at 90 degrees and stretches the opposite arm above his ears, placing the other palm on the ground in front of his feet. This asana is great for lung health and for overall strength development.

Ashwa sanchalanasana

It is a low lunge pose in which the practitioner goes in a low lunge position, lifting the chest up, pushing both palms on the ground on the sides of the front foot. It is one of the asanas from Surya Namaskar and is great for improving digestion and metabolism.

Veerbhadra

Also known as warrior 2 pose. The practitioner begins from standing in tadasana and by bringing 3-4 feet of gap between his feet, spreads his hands along with shoulder-length and presses his feet in the ground by forming a 90-degree angle from one foot and stretching the other leg. This asana develops strength in the muscles and is a full-body engaging practice.

Janu sira parighasana

It is also known as “head to knee gate pose”. The practitioner in a sitting position on both his knees stretches one leg forward and bends to touch his head to the stretched leg’s knee. This asana stretches the posterior knee, the hips and the spine releasing blockages from the body.