5 Steal-Worthy Sarees From Kiara Advani’s Wardrobe That Will Make You Drool Over Her Desi-Ness

Given their elegance, and adaptability, sarees succeed in every way. And look no further than Kiara Advani for proof of its flexibility!

Kiara Advani is well renowned for her chic sense of style, and she has demonstrated that she is unrivalled in her ability to wear a saree. Kiara Advani has shown that sarees can be traditional as well as contemporary attire. Thanks to her distinctive sense of style and versatility, Kiara Advani is undoubtedly a style icon to watch out for!

5 TIMES KIARA ADVANI MESMERISED US WITH HER SAREE LOOKS

1. Pretty in Floral Pink

One might look sexy by choosing a floral pink chiffon saree with a flamingo pattern. The style can be strengthened by wearing an embroidered bralette in off-white and pink. Pairing a blouse with exquisite features will aid in creating a somewhat contemporary take on traditional clothing.

2. Vibrant in Yellow

It might be more attractive to dress in a brilliant yellow and orange saree with a gold blouse. Choose a shiny blouse in a dull color. The appearance will improve as a result.

3. Slaying in a Sequin

A golden sequin saree is a good choice if you want to keep things simple. It will make one sparkle with beauty when draped over like a dupatta.

4. Elegance in White

When paired with an infinity-themed top and a white saree, this style is extremely gorgeous. By choosing this style of blouse, one can imbue a look of simplicity and class. On the clear breadth of the white saree, which adds a touch of both modern and classic style, embroidery is possible. It can definitely be worn as a sequin, drawing influence from the blouse.

5. Stunning in Polka-Dot

Choosing a polka-dot drape and a boho-chic blouse will make an offbeat style more stunning. The outfit can appear cuter if you choose a spaghetti strap blouse with multiple colours.

What is your favourite look from Kiara Advani’s Indian wardrobe?

