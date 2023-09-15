Home

5 Street Style Trends from New York Fashion Week That Are Worth Trying

With the New York Fashion Week trends being out and loud, its time to uplift your fashion-game by amalgamating these street style trends into your wardrobe

With an end to New York Fashion Week, September was officially the month of fashion. From bright colours, bold patterns and expert layering, there was an array of street style trends that took the world of fashion by storm. The trends that were big and bold on the runway were artful, approachable and lucky for us, also easy to recreate. If you are also planning to stay at the top of your fashion game then dive into these fashion trends that stole the spotlight during the iconic event.

5 Street Style Trends from New York Fashion Week

High-end designers like Tory Burch and Prada spent the last year reminding us about the versatility of sheer clothing so the manifestation of the same was bound to be witnessed on the runway this season. From transparent tops and dresses to ethereal skirts and overlays, the semi-sheer trend added the right touch of allure and elegance to the runway. This trend exudes a vibe of tease by embracing a hint of skin while maintaining the air of sophistication. Fashion enthusiasts and designers were vividly captivated by this ethereal trend and that resulted in, the sheer fashion trend having a standout moment at New York Fashion Week 2023.

With an array of stunning floral prints, bringing a burst of colour and vibrancy to the runway, the floral fashion trend at New York Fashion Week was all over. From romantic dresses adorned with delicate blossoms to bold and artistic floral patterns on pantsuits and accessories, the floral trend was in full bloom. It was a celebration of nature’s beauty and a refreshing take on fashion. Whether it was dainty and feminine or bold and expressive, the floral trend added a touch of whimsy and elegance to the New York Fashion Week runway. Brands like Carolina Herrera, Collina Strada and Philip Lim were seen celebrating this trend in full swing.

Naked flats were all the rage in last season however; this season is all about embracing ballet core in full swing. From sleek and sophisticated design to bold and eye-catching details, Ballet flats were dominant on the runway and it’s the perfect mix of style and comfort. A round-toed ballerina also known as Mary Jane Shoes was the cult favourite of designers and fashion enthusiasts. However, Ballerinas in various styles and fabrics with minimalistic to maximistic embellishment were also seen.

From Rosette pins, chokers, belts and embellished tops, New York Fashion Week saw flower-blooming trends at its peak. From delicate rosette details on dresses and tops to bold and voluminous rosette accents on skirts and accessories, the rosette trend was all about making a statement. It brought a sense of whimsy and elegance to the runway, creating a truly unforgettable fashion moment. The rosette trend definitely added a touch of floral-inspired beauty to New York Fashion Week!

The standout neckline for this year has to be the plunging V neckline. Designers like Falguni Shane Peacock to Dennis Basso, took this trend into consideration while showcasing this collection. Plunging V necklines were seen on dresses, jumpsuits, and tops, adding a touch of allure and sophistication to the runway. The plunging V-neckline trend definitely made a stylish statement and added a touch of drama to the New York Fashion Week runway! Looks like the fashion tape will have a major role to play in the coming season.

Do let us know which of these trends you like the most.

