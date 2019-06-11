The consumption of tea has been prevalent since ancient times. From the traditional milk-based variety to concoctions created with herbs and medicinal plants, the quintessential beverage has undergone a transformation. While green tea is already popular among the health-conscious crowd, those with chamomile, peppermint, basil, rose or lemon are becoming popular to aid sleep and relaxation or just to soothe frayed nerves at the end of a long day. For instance, herbal teas can help cope with certain conditions and other kinds of teas can be consumed on a regular basis as anti-depressants or to abate stress. Each variety has its own medicinal properties and is beneficial. However, it is a good idea to do some research and get advice from a specialist before you fill your cup with the tea of your choice. Ambarish Ghosh, Founder and Director, The Hillcart Tales, tells his about the different kinds of teas:

Green tea

Green tea is one of the most preferred varieties of tea that is consumed for rejuvenation and health benefits. Apart from fitness and weight-related benefits, green tea is also an excellent antidepressant. It contains Theanine, an amino acid that can calm down a person. Green tea is also a great anti-inflammatory drink.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is among the most preferred options for calming down the mind. This golden-hued drink has a great reputation as an anti-depressant. It also soothes the muscles and reduces irritability. It is also a natural remedy for sleeplessness.

Honey Lemon tea

Mild and mellow in taste, this tea is mildly sweet in taste and luscious in texture. The natural properties of honey make this tea soothing and the zesty flavours of lemon gives this blend a refreshing twist.

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea’s unique advantage is that it doesn’t contain much caffeine. It is highly relaxing and can be effective in curing insomnia and providing quality sleep. However, it must not be consumed during pregnancy.

Regular tea

Not a lot of people consider the regular tea, a concoction of water, milk and tea leaves, to have as many positive effects on the body. However, in a study conducted in University College, London, it was found that stress among a group of tea-drinkers came down by one-fourth after drinking tea. It is important to note here that it is not only drinking tea but the aroma of brewing the drink that also works as a relaxing agent.