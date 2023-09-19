Home

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Party-Perfect Looks of Jawan Actress Sanya Malhotra

5 Stunning Party-Perfect Looks of Jawan Actress Sanya Malhotra

Not sure what to wear for the next party? Take cues from Jawan actress Sanya Malhotra and look no less than a diva.

Sanya Malhotra is all the rage on the internet these days, whether it is for her promising role in Jawan or her off-screen goofy nature, she is definitely taking the media by storm. Much like her bubbly, fun-loving personality, her fashion sense also exhibits the same vibe.

Trending Now

Sanya Malhotra and her sartorial fashion choices incorporate trendy styles that are the perfect blend of modern edge and contemporary pieces that are off-beat yet easy to replicate. But whatever the vibe her ensemble exudes, Sanya taking center stage with her off-beat choice of clothes is guaranteed. So, if you are also planning to steal the spotlight at any upcoming then take cues from diva and get inspired by party-perfect outfits.

You may like to read

Beige Ribbed Dress:



Sanya Malhotra sets the temperature soaring as she wears a beige cut-out bodycon dress. The ribbed dress features a unique design with strategic cut-outs, adding a touch of allure and sophistication and the beige colour adds a soft and elegant vibe to the overall look. It’s definitely a fashion moment worth considering for your next party. Sanya has accessorised the look with big chunky gold earrings and you can do the same to turn heads.

Black Dress:



Sanya Malhotra is winning hearts in her stunning black dress. The dress comes with an off-shoulder neckline and an A-line silhouette, butterfly wing pattern, and sheer fabric at mid-riff that flaunts her beautiful curves. Sanya accessorised her look with heart-shaped earrings, black net stockings a diamond ring on her finger and black pumps for footwear. For her hair and makeup, she went with shimmer eye shadow, winged liner, mascara-coated lashes, and nude lips.

Body-con Lace Dress:



Looking chic in a bodycon dress lacy black dress, Sanya Malhotra wore a beautiful ensemble that is equal parts sexy and graceful. While the bodycon dress hugs her all at the right places, flaunting her curves, the lace fabric adds the right amount of tease with a hint of skin show while maintaining sophistication. She went for a messy bun for her hair and for her makeup, she kept it natural and minimal with a nude lipper.

Leather Weather:



Looking all glamorous and gorgeous, Sanya Malhotra wore a sexy all-leather look. The outfit featured a sleeveless leather corset top and maxi-length skirt with a dramatic thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a silver choker necklace and black heels. For her hair and makeup, she went with a loose curly mane and nude makeup with heavy kohl, voluminous mascara, and matte brown lip colour.

Abstract Print:



Colour-blocking in an abstract print, Sanya Malhotra gave us inspiration in a short dress with strappy sleeves. The mini dress featured a plunging neckline and had abstract prints in peach, orange and black. To accessorise her look she went with a golden choker necklace and dangler earrings. For her hairstyle, she went with loose manes and for her makeup, she went with subtle makeup and nude lip colour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES