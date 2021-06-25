Weddings in 2020 have been really tough as marriage plans were either put on hold or changed considerably. Keeping in mind these changes, the wedding industry also witnessed some unique trends to adapt to the new normal and one of them was ‘Lockdown Wedding’. However, the fashion in these times didn’t change. It has now become even more important as guests are going all out to ensure that they look extra special amid the downsize of the wedding guest list. Ravi Gupta, Creative Director of Gargee Designers shares a few style hacks that you should not miss before attending a wedding. Also Read - Stylist-Recommended Fashion Tips to Pull Off A Shirt-Dress!

Pastels:

While selecting the colour of cloth, make sure to select pastels as it has become a summer trend. Patel colours look incredible and flattering on Indian skin tones. It is also a good option to go with something different from the classic dark greens and reds.

Face masks for a statement:

Wearing a mask is a must nowadays! Why not pick a statement mask for the wedding as it has made a global fashion debut because of the pandemic. It is a fashion statement that is here to stay. You can get one made to match with your outfit or opt for a sequenced golden face mask. It goes with any kind of outfit choice you make and adds a dash of glamour. It is also something that never goes wrong when pairing with different outfits irrespective of colour and style. Depending upon the occasion, you can indulge in embroider, sequence work or thread work to highlight.

Subtle Makeup:

These days, the no-makeup makeup look is in and suits the current seasonal weather conditions. Subtle makeup is just the kind that highlights your best features and gives you a naturally handsome look. No matter what, ensure to groom your beard and pat a generous amount of aftershave if you prefer a clean look. Go easy on the makeup as it gives you fewer things to worry about and focus on looking charming than fiddling with nit-nacks.

Accessorise carefully:

Accessorizing is a key to the overall glamour you carry into the wedding party. Unless you are the groom or his bestie, accessorise to enhance your machismo and flatter your looks. A statement piece can do wonders to a wedding look. Pair different kinds of accessories before you decide to wear them. Pre-paring will give you a good idea of what is the style you want to go for to make the impression on the guests. Ultimately, wear those accessories that keep you comfortable and not bogged down by its weight or cause discomfort.

Shoes are an essential style:

Lastly, your shoes will also be essential, especially, if they are about to get flicked by the bride’s friends in return for shagun. Keep your shoe style elegant. If your outfit is simple then you can wear shoes or a jutti that is heavy with embellishments. If you are opting for a classic suit or bandh gala go for sharp formal shoes.