Home

Lifestyle

5 Styling Tips To Maximise Your Wardrobe And Wear Different Looks Each Time

5 Styling Tips To Maximise Your Wardrobe And Wear Different Looks Each Time

Looking for fashion inspiration in your cluttered closet? Here's listing down styling tips that can help your maximise your wardrobe and wear something fashionably inspiring each day.

The struggle of not finding anything even with an over-flowing wardrobe is quite real. You might have a pile of clothes stacked right in front of you but still scream that you don’t have anything to wear. Trust us, we all have been there. From the old pieces that have surpassed your style to clothes that don’t fit you anymore, there could be a host of reasons to lack style quotient even with a cluttered closet.

Trending Now

And lucky for you, we have some quick tips and ideas that can take away the rush of finding something presentable to wear every day.

Here’s listing some styling tips to maximize your wardrobe:

Invest in basics: The first and foremost tip is to invest in wardrobe staples or basic pieces that can be teamed with different items to create multiple outfits. Some pieces like tank tops, basic black, blue, and neutral t-shirts, white shirts, pants, and black blazers are some wardrobe options that you must amalgamate in your wardrobe. Separates over single-player and jumpsuits: Yes, jumpsuits can make you look elevated in a jiffy but when it comes to building a minimalistic wardrobe, separate pieces or coord sets are a better option for maximizing your closet. They can be styled differently by simply switching the counterpart piece. Layering: If there is one fashion invention that can be a game changer. It definitely has to be layering. From dressing up the entire look to sometimes even dialing it down casually, layering is a prominent styling technique that can give you different looks even with the same base. The same blue jeans and the white top can look different with a statement bag and would be entirely different when layered with a structured blazer or denim jacket. First in/Last out: It has been found in a study that 80% of people wear only 20% of items from their wardrobe. To prevent you from not optimally utilizing your clothes, there is a wardrobe strategy – first in/last out, that should be adopted. According to this technique, you should keep the recently worn items in the remote corner of your closet. This way you would be forced to see pieces that you have not worn lately right in the forefront of your closet. This way you would always utilize your clothes and not be repetitive with your looks.Hope this helped! Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES