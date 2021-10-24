On the eve of Karwa Chauth, women who celebrate the festival would want to flaunt their best traditional look for the pooja. We suggest starting preparation right away for your choicest attire and look. Decide on your gear, accessories and make-up, and try it too to evade last moment furore.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: 6 Tips to Darken Your Mehndi

While you decide everything, don't overlook your tresses as they need extra care and prior preparation to look gorgeous on the day. Make sure your locks are rinsed and appropriately cared for to achieve the most suitable traditional hairstyle.

To help you decide your hairstyle for the day, Agnes Chen, Technical Head at Streax Professional, shares a D.I.Y of some of our favourite hairstyles in celebration of Karwa Chauth:

Look 1: Sleek, Twisted Nape Bun

This look is exquisite, beautiful and classy for any festive occasion or function. This high-octane style is indeed red carpet-worthy.

This look has been achieved by blowdrying and flat ironing the hair, smooth and straight. The crown area is parted in the centre, sleeked back and secured on both sides, using shine spray and gel.

Hair is secured into a low ponytail, midlength and ends of the hair are twisted loosely and secured into a bun.

Karva Chauth uses a hint of fresh mogra flower for that festive flavour.

Look 2: The Festive Traditional Karva Chauth Bun

This is a strictly Indian hairstyle that hairstyle can wear for any Indian occasion, like pujas, weddings and Karva Chauth. The bun is big and sumptuous, shaped like the moon, anxiously looking forward to Karva Chauth.

This has been created; keep the hair smooth and straight till the radial section.

A ponytail is taken at 90 degrees; a doughnut is put through the ponytail.

The ponytail is wrapped around the doughnut. To fix the style, use hold spray.

Decorate lavishly with fresh flowers like mogra, rose or jasmine.

Look 3: The Princess Braid

This look is highly fresh, young and charming. This look can be worn, for lighter occasional and functions, like sangeet, Mehendi and even for Karva Chauth.

Both sides of the hair have been French braided to give it a fresh, girly look.

This French braid is included in the braid at the nape. The braid at the nape is loosely braided, using the fishtail braiding technique. To customise for Indian functions,

Decorate with a string of fresh flowers, which is wrapped around the fishtail braid.

Look 4: The Reinvented French Bun

This look is a fusion. It is an Indo western look. The classic French bun has been given an Indian twist, which can be worn for all Indian functions, like sangeet, dinners and Karva Chauth. This is a modern, contemporary look.

• A small section of the hair around the hairline has been loosely styled and tonged, giving it softness and adding a romantic touch.

• The hair on the crown has been raised to create a pouffe. This adds drama and volume.

• The hair at the back has been secured into a French bun.

Look 5: The Contemporary Braided Bun

This is a fuss-free, modern, contemporary, quick hairstyling technique. This is again Indo-Western.

The hair on both sides have been French braided and added to the braid at the nape.

The hair at the nape has been French braided and then twisted and secured into a nape bun.

This look is a little messy to give it an authentic, natural feel.

Karwa Chauth is a day to celebrate and rejoice in the eternal bond between partners. Beautiful clothes, jewellery and these traditional hairstyles will only make the day picturesque and memorable. So, plan the look of your choice and turn the heads in your traditional best.