Type 2 diabetes often coexists with disorders such as high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, and other metabolic conditions. Women with diabetes are likely to bear the added burden of living with conditions like a polycystic ovarian disease. Curing diabetes is therefore extremely crucial for women not just to prevent the risk of diabetes-related complications such as heart disease, kidney disease, blindness but also to prevent hormonal imbalances that lead to menstrual abnormalities and complications caused by insulin resistance.

A healthy diet is a cornerstone for reversing diabetes and averting its complications – a diet that should include a good balance of foods aimed at improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and achieving optimal blood glucose levels. Below is a list of superfoods that have these characteristics.

Avocados – Avocados have an exceptionally low carbohydrate content making them a suitable dietary option for people with diabetes. The high fibre content in these fruits prevents spikes in blood glucose levels and may help improve insulin sensitivity. They are also a good source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and therefore protect from inflammation, high blood pressure, and diabetes-related heart complications. Berries – Berries such as strawberries and blueberries are an excellent choice of fruits for diabetics thanks to their potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. While both these berries do contain some amount of natural sugar, they have a low glycemic index and have minimal impact on blood glucose levels when consumed in moderation. Strawberries are packed with vitamin C, K, manganese, potassium, and folate which counter diabetes-related risks. Blueberries are filled with a variety of antioxidants, fiber, and a diverse mix of micronutrients. Fatty fish – Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, and anchovies make a healthy addition to a diabetes-friendly diet due to their rich composition of omega-3 fatty acids and other beneficial nutrients. These fatty acids have great anti-inflammatory properties and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications like heart disease. They also play a significant role in improving insulin sensitivity, lipid levels and restoring hormonal function. Leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables – Non-starchy vegetables in particular the leafy greens and cruciferous veggies are the kind that are highly beneficial for diabetics in preventing insulin spikes, improving insulin secretion, and regulating blood glucose levels. Spinach, cabbage, kale, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and collard greens are a few that belong to this group. Loaded with a variety of other important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants such as vitamins A, C, E, and K, iron, calcium, potassium and carotenoids, these greens protect against cellular damage due to oxidative stress induced by high blood sugar. Nuts and Seeds – Walnuts, almonds, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, pecans and chia, flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds are healthy snack options for people with diabetes. They are low in carbohydrates, abundant in fiber, proteins, healthy fats, and important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B1, B2, B3, E, folate, magnesium, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium, phosphorus, and potassium.

Including the above superfoods as part of your daily diet are a great fit and are diabetic-friendly. They contain different kinds of antioxidants and are packed with nutrients and minerals that will only prove to be beneficial for your health.

(Inputs by Monika Manchanda – Chief Culinary Officer & Co-founder of LiveAltLife.)