Thinking about cutting out milk from your diet completely? Unless you have a medical condition like lactose intolerance, most nutritionists wouldn’t recommend giving up milk. Thinking why? Milk is loaded with vital nutrients including calcium, protein, fat and carbohydrates. With so many dairy-free, alternative milk options such as soy milk, skim milk, almond milk, oat milk available in the milk, the importance of milk have digressed many folds. The importance dairy-free diet has come to light, it is said that giving up dairy can actually benefit your body.Also Read - Yoga Tutorial Video: How to do Ushtrasana and Benefits Explained by Yoga Expert - Watch Video
June 1 is observed as World Milk Day to recognize the importance of milk as a global food. Giving up milk completely can affect your mind and body. We list 5 surprising benefits of giving up milk from your diet: Also Read - What is Monkey Pox? Should India be Worried? All You Need to Know
Also Read - Early Warning Symptoms of Cancer Explained; Twitching in The Body Can be a Key Warning Sign Too
- Your skin will improve: According to a report in Cosmopolitan, cutting out dairy can improve a person’s skin. As cow’s milk has hormones, which sometimes reacts to hormones present in your body which leads to increase in production of sebum in your skin, responsible for clogging your pores.
- Gut Health will improve: Eliminating milk from your diet might improve digestive problems and gut health. You may also experience less bloating and gas.
- Fewer Mood Swings: Did you know a glass of milk has 60 some hormones. Eat This Eat That report says, Due to the hormones in cow’s milk, drinking it regularly can increase the natural hormones already in your own body and end up causing you to have mood changes. The body’s necessary sex hormones (estrogen and testosterone) are drastically put out of balance.”
- Helps in Weight Loss: No, cutting down dairy from your diet is not the best weight-loss method, but you can see a relevant change in your weight. Health.com report says, “Weight loss after eliminating dairy “is often due to how they consumed it [before], how much, and in what form.”
- Low Risk of Developing Cancer, Diabetes: Cutting out milk from your diet may put you at a lower risk of developing cancer, packaged milk are low in fat but high in sugar which puts you at risk of diabetes.