There are varied skin types, and they all require very different skincare routines. It is crucial to know your skin type to give it the care it requires. It is important to know what works best for your skin as well. Using the wrong product can deeply harm the skin's health and cause breakage and damage. Additionally, it is also important to protect the skin from external factors. Instilling certain habits can go a long way in achieving long-term healthy and glowing skin. However, there are a few habits that cause great damage to your skin. Inhibiting these habits will allow your skin to restore itself.

Ravina Jain, Founder and CEO of The Skin Story shares 5 habits that are harming your skin.

Sleeping without washing your face:

It is imperative to wash your face before going to bed. During the day, a lot of dust and harmful pollutants get settled on our skin. It is also possible that certain products are still layered on the face. The everyday grit blocks our pores and causes skin irritation, bacterial infection, and breakouts.

Over-washing your face:

Cleaning the face should be an integral part of everyone’s routines. It removes dust and unblocks the pores. However, washing the face multiple times a day will strip off the natural oils that are good for your skin. This will make your face more vulnerable to external pollutants and harmful aggressors.

Taking Long Hot Showers:

Taking a nice hot shower after a long workday or workweek feels amazing. However, you need to be careful not to overdo it. Hot showers cause damage to the epidermis, which is the topmost layer of our skin. The damage caused to the keratin cells causes irritation, redness and can also cause peeling.

Eating too much sodium:

Sodium dehydrates the body. This causes water retention in the body. Eating too much sodium can cause face bloating. Excess salt can cause puffiness giving you a sushi face. The sodium can leave your skin dehydrated causing dryness and creating a dull-looking effect.

Over Exfoliating:

We are all aware of the advantages of exfoliations. There are multiple exfoliate products in the marker. Exfoliation helps clean the clogged pores and remove the dead skin cells. It also gives an instant glow. However, just like other things, exfoliation in excess is deeply detrimental to the skin. It strips the skin of its necessary oils which can be concomitant to excess oil generation and breakouts. Over-exfoliating can also harm the skin leading to dryness and irritation.

Being aware of what habits are harming your skin can help you care for your skin better. The integration of the right skincare routine and avoidance of harmful habits can revolutionize how your skin looks and feels. It can leave you with glowing, healthier, and younger-looking skin.