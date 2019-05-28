There are certain foods that have natural cooling properties which means that after you consume them, your body feels hydrated and calm and you stop feeling hot and restless. It is no wonder that foods like coconut water, ice apples or tadgolas, kokum sherbet and others are popularly eaten in summers. But there are certain foods that actually make you feel hotter after you eat them. That is why their consumption should be restricted or avoided. When you feel hot, you also tend to sweat a lot, feel dehydrated and as a result, exhausted. Here are some foods that you should not eat much in summers to ensure that your body remains cool and you can beat the heat.

Caffeine: Coffees and teas, even if they are iced, can cause dehydration. It is better to stick to 1-2 cups a day and instead opt for naturally hydrating and refreshing juices.

Spicy food: Anything that has too much of chillies, chilli powder, spices like pepper, clove, cinnamon etc tend to raise the temperature of the body and cause sweating. Don’t avoid having these, but, generally, in summers it is a good idea to have less spicy food.

Eggs: There is no harm in having eggs which are very nutritious with their high content of vitamins and minerals and protein. Even though eggs are thermogenic which means they tend to produce heat in the body, moderate and regular consumption of eggs is recommended to keep illness away. Just stay away from going overboard as it may lead to indigestion and related problems.

Heavy meals: It is a never a good idea to indulge in heavy meals, but in summers, it is even worse but it the acidity and indigestion that happens as a result of it, can make you irritable and uncomfortable. Sici to light meals throughout the day.

Red meat: Red meat is difficult to digest and may cause indigestion. It also tends to produce heat in the body and should hence be avoided in summer. If you do wish to eat red meat, stick to a moderate amount and preferably eat during the day.