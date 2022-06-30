For the slightest pain in any of our body parts, we immediately reach for pain relievers. Do you realize how detrimental it is to our health and well-being? Taking pain killers on a regular basis can result in poor memory, harmful for kidney and liver, mood swings, constipation, hair thinning or hair loss, poor concentration and unhealthy for skin. Instead, why not consider something more natural that you can find in your own home and kitchen for quick pain relief? There are numerous natural pain relievers in our kitchen that can help you relax and provide immediate relief.Also Read - Facial Hair Removal: 5 Home Remedies That Can Work Wonders

Here are 5 natural painkillers from your kitchen that you should definitely know.

Peppermint: Peppermint relieves muscle pain, toothache, headache, and nerve pain. Chewing on some leaves not only helps with digestion but also has a soothing and calming effect on the mind. It has therapeutic properties that helps in the relaxation of muscles and nerves during irritation or stomach cramps. Soak in a warm tub scented with 8 to 10 drops of peppermint oil before going to bed. Also Read - How to Make Your Periods Less Painful: 5 Remedies to Try

Ginger: Ginger’s potent anti-inflammatory properties help to alleviate arthritis pain, cramps, and muscle soreness. Ginger provides immediate relief from muscle cramps and period pain. It also helps to relax and soothe muscles. Apply the ginger pack gently to the area of pain for immediate relief. Also Read - Relieve Your Bursting Veins: Try These Food Items To Control High Blood Pressure

Rosemary Oil: Rosemary is a potent essential oil that can help relieve pain. Several studies have revealed that rosemary oil acts on pain-related brain opioid neurons and is effective in treating headaches and joint pain. In addition, rosemary oil can reduce inflammation, relieve muscle pain, and improve brain health and memory.

Cloves: It is well known that clove relieves toothache. It is a widely held belief that biting into a granule and leaving it on the affected tooth can provide temporary relief. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antioxidant properties. You can also grind and crush it and combine it with olive oil to apply to the affected area inside your mouth.

Turmeric: This golden spice has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, and the active compound curcumin acts as an over-the-counter antibiotic, reducing muscle pain and swelling. To relieve symptoms, drink turmeric tea or turmeric with milk on a daily basis and see the effective results.

The use of painkillers on a regular basis is not advised. However if you feel like taking those strong medications like paracetamol or crocin, have it only as per your doctor’s recommendation. Else consuming these strong medicines on daily basis can have adverse effects on your body. If you can bear the discomfort, try these natural home remedies with no side effects, but remember that you are in charge of your own body. Do what is best for you, but exercise caution at all times.