Decorating a space, especially your home, is a very personal choice. No amount of brochures and Pinterest boards can tell you what you absolutely should do. However, taking inspiration and some guidelines from the right sources can make your job easier. One thing about home decoration that always strikes a chord with beginners and experts alike is custom made products. These are so popular because they let you tell your story in your unique language.

This brings us to the first mistake that you must avoid – following the herd. The social media frenzy that we live in today is driven by Trends. They are everywhere, and everyone wants to be a part of it. However, it is a guaranteed blunder if you follow home decor trends without adding your individualistic flavour. This is because the space that you live in is a representation of your personality. You will be living in it every day, and you absolutely should love it. Therefore, while an all-white bohemian theme might be what the who’s – who are doing, that crimson red throw or the blush pink tapestry you’ve always wanted could change the look entirely and make you feel at home. Do what feels right to you.

Another correlated mistake that can hamper the decore process is not having a budget. Designing and setting up a space requires a substantial investment. Moving into the design process without an estimate of the potential costs is a huge error. Knowing what you can spend on and what you can avoid so that the requirements of the entire space are met is critical. Investing in high-quality furniture and beddings is essential while on the design front, investing in custom pieces rather than off-the-shelf is a great idea. But knowing when to stop is even more critical.

Clutter is your enemy! While minimalism might not be your style, doing too much with your space might hamper its functionality. If you hit a surface every time you move, you should know it’s time to make a change. Understanding your area, taking the correct measurements and aligning your furniture in a way that is appealing to the eye while being easy to maintain is the key.

A complete turn-off for any space are open wires. Bundles of cables with nowhere to go makes your room feel untidy. Therefore, concealing them should be on the top of your list. However, it is also vital that you make arrangements for taking care of this potential hazard in places around the house that are most susceptible to it.

Lighting is a vital aspect of the decor process. You need the right light accenting your most unique pieces, and you need enough of it around the house. Therefore, it is a must to understand the type, style, and tint of the lighting, depending on the area it will be in. A common mistake that people make is inadequate lighting. This can make your space feel cramped and unwelcoming. Another mistake that you don’t want to make is using too much of it. Finding the balance by experimenting with multiple layers of lighting can be a gamechanger.

While the list of pitfalls can continue to grow, the golden rule for successfully decorating your space is to showcase your individuality through the pieces available to you. And when you can't find the ones that you most resonate with, design them yourself!