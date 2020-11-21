You must have heard people saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and hence it should be highly nutritious. However, not much attention is given to dinner. But, you should not ignore your meal just before a good night sleep as eating certain foods at night can cause health problems including heartburn, gas issues, disturbed sleep, weight gain, etc. You should avoid eating food items containing too many carbs, fatty acid, and those are greasy and spicy at night, to say the least. Let’s know a list of foods that you must stay away from during dinner time. Also Read - Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Pre And Post-Workout Diet Tips

Starch Containing Foods

Starchy foods like pasta, rice, and potatoes are not ideal for dinner time. Having these food items during the night can lead to a high level of blood sugar and insulin in the blood as they metabolise down to sugar and are not burned for energy. Instead, they are stored as fat inside your body interfering with your weight loss goal. You can eat protein-containing foods or/and green vegetables at night.

Greasy And Fatty Foods

Greasy and fatty food items should not be eaten at night as they are hard to digest. Also, they can interfere with the functions of your gastrointestinal tract.

Spicy Foods

Eating spicy foods at night can cause heartburn, which is a medical condition, characterised by burning pain in the lower chest, acid taste in the mouth, indigestion-like pain etc.

Simple Carbohydrates

Though carbohydrates are essential for energy, you are advised not to have carbs containing foods at night as they are high glycemic foods and therefore can get absorbed into the bloodstream at a fast rate. This means, if you won’t exercise or do any physical exercise, they will be stored in the body as fat, making you put on weight. Therefore, you must keep raw sugar, pizzas, soda, pasta, and potatoes at bay during the night.

Chocolates

Chocolates contain caffeine that can cause difficulty in sleeping. Caffeine is also associated with problems including restlessness, nervousness, nausea, stomach irritation, increased heart rate etc.