Are you a first-time mom and struggling with the overwhelming emotions that come with having a baby? Do you feel reluctant in bathing your baby yourself? If yes, you have reached the right place. A newborn can make you be on your toes 24 hours a day. Babies are extremely demanding and their bodies are quite fragile. That is why most women feel scared while bathing their newborns. Here we will tell you about some points you need to keep in mind while bathing your little bundle of joy. Apart from gathering the essentials like shampoo, soap, clothes, wash clothes, moisturiser, and diaper, here is what you should and shouldn’t do. Also Read - Teddy Bear Torture: Do Not Adopt This Terrible Parenting Technique

Never leave your baby alone in the bathtub Also Read - Parenting During Pandemic: Tips to Remain Calm While Handling Your Child

A newborn doesn’t have any control over his/her neck movements. So, leaving your baby alone in a bathtub filled with water can be dangerous. He/she may drown and that can be life-threatening. In case you have to leave the room, make sure somebody else is taking care of the baby. Also Read - Parenting Tips: Simple Things You Need to Keep in Mind to Raise a Healthy And Happy Child

The water must be lukewarm

A baby’s skin is quite sensitive. You should not expose it to too hot or too cold water. Otherwise, rashes may appear. So, always check the temperature of the water on your elbow before pouring it on your newborn.

Keep your baby warm

Whenever you are bathing your kid, keep the room temperature around 23 degrees Celsius. Also, always wash his/her lower body first and then the head so that it doesn’t remain wet for longer. Once he/she is done with bathing, immediately pat dry his/her head with a dry and soft towel.