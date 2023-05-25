Home

5 Timeless Prints You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Want to create a timeless style statement? Add these 5 flattering prints in your closet.

Whether it’s making a bold statement or curetting a summery wardrobe, amalgamating print pieces in your outfit can definitely create a new vision in dressing up. They play a pivotal part in any closet and help in amping up a rather dull look. Fortunately, prints are the staple pieces that stay in trend all year round. Therefore, it’s no surprise that they are in high demand. From floral, stripes to glitz, it’s safe to say that there is something for everyone.

So if you have not amalgamated these fashionable pieces already then read down below to find the 4 must-have print pieces that everyone needs in their wardrobe!

Floral Prints:



Being the top aesthetic for summer, floral pieces are the trendiest patterns. From adding a little life to your outfit to adding the right touch of elegance and radiance, floral motifs can definitely dazzle up any look. There are a host of options in this particular print. Maxi dresses, bell sleeves blouses, midi dresses, etc are some silhouette options in this pattern. This pattern would look the best for day outings and vacation looks. Buy Now

Vertical Prints:

This print is not only a fashion-forward staple but they are also a great all-year-round piece that is worth every penny. From being a classic and chic outfit for your work wear to being a cheat code for an elevated and sleek look, it’s all the rage and we can’t complain. Buy Now

Plaid Print:





This time enduring, timeless print is a trendy pattern that is seen the most. Coming in a variety of colors, this pattern is equal parts casual and chic. If you want to make an effortless statement then this print is for you. Luckily, this print can be teamed up with anything from denim to mini dresses so you can get an array of outfit options.

Buy Now

Polka Dots:





Generally confined to playful attire, this print has connotations of feminity and royalness. Being the most beloved print, this pattern is as iconic as it gets. If you fancy feminine then flouncy blouses, and ruffled skirts are some picks for you. Whereas, for people looking for a casual outfit, effortless day dresses or skater skirts with this print can be the best bet for you.

Buy Now

Gingham Print:

Also known as gingham check. This print is a cotton fabric with a pattern of coloured woven squares. Coming in fresh colours like neon green, neon green, blue, etc there are an array of fresh color options in this print. Matching sets in this specific pattern are also taken front and center.

Buy Now

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

