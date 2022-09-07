Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Black Anarkali Set: Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fashion queen and never disappoints her fans. The Bollywood diva made heads turn at the Ponniyin Selvan I trailer Chennai event with her charm, simplicity and ethereal looks. Aishwarya, who will be seen playing the dual role, looked majestic in all black at the grand affair. The event witnessed the presence of the star cast of the film, director Mani Ratnam and veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN LOOKS BREATHTAKING IN BLACK ANARKALI

Aishwarya Rai casts a spell with her all-black ethnic ensemble for the Chennai event. She completed her look with churidaar pants and an elaborate dupatta to complete the look. Her ethnic ensemble had delicate embroidered accents all over the surface. The stylish black ensemble featured a striking golden border. The dupatta with metallic embellishments raised the glamour quotient of the entire ensemble. Aishwarya Rai enhanced the look with a magnificent emerald neckpiece. She donned statement rings, a hefty bracelet, matching earrings and a small black bindi.

A LOOK BACK AT AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN’S BLACK ANARKALI ENSEMBLES:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Leaves us Gasping For Air in Black Anarkali

The torso of the long-sleeveless Anarkali is simply solid black, but the border compensates with elaborate gold thread, sequin, and bead embroidery. Additionally, it has hand-painted designs that are modelled after Indian palaces. She wore it with a black dupatta that had an embellished hemline but a plain body.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Stunner in Black Anarkali Suit

A captivating black Anarkali gown made of cotton satin and georgette is featured. The big sequin embellishments give the black a lovely appeal. It’s a particularly amazing dress because of the Kamar Patta, hemline border, and cuffs.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Elegant in Black Attire

Aishwarya Rai opted for a black gown along with a long jacket that was adorned with elaborate embroidery. This monochrome outfit received a colourful boost from the striking crimson, golden, and green embroidery decorations.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Era-Appropriate Black Anarkali Set

Aishwarya Rai’s black Anarkali set left her fans speechless. She wore a black georgette and viscose Anarkali suit with golden embroidery and zari work. The ethnic ensemble was era-appropriate.