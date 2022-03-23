The young glam goddess, Ananya Panday had recently won praises from the audience and the critics alike for her ‘mature’ performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’, showing immense growth as an actor. But besides her acting, she is always making heads turn with her fashion.Also Read - Kriti Sanon’s Intense Pilates Session is All About ‘Patience, Stability and Balance’: Watch Video

The actor is known for often breaking the internet with her looks and style. If anybody knows how to up the glam game, it’s her, especially in black. Here’s looking at Ananya Panday’s best 5 recent looks, that will really make you want to go bold in black: Also Read - Chunky Panday on Ananya Panday Getting Trolled For Her See-Through Black Dress: 'She Needs to...'

Black Bold Shimmer:

Ananya really made heads turn when she stepped out in this shimmering black dress, with a bodysuit lining under a shimmer net gown split from the middle, becoming the talk of the town overnight. It also got a stamp of approval from a leading fashion critic. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Serves The Perfect Look as Ethnic Queen in Yellow Saree And Glittering Bralette | See Video

Lace It Up

For an award function, the actress kept it classy and glam in a black lace gown with a trail following behind and hair tied up in a high braided ponytail, leaving us all in awe.

Little Black Dress

This dress is the definition of the most elegant and smouldering hot, Little Black Dress that any girl would die to have in her wardrobe. She perfectly complimented the button-down black dress with a black handbag, heel boots, and a hint of gold in her makeup, looking like a sophisticated and royal dream.

Leather Wrap Up

The young actress kept it supersensuous and hot in a leather crop top with a white and black striped leather skirt with the clothes hugging her super-fit body, as the actress let her hair fall onto her shoulders adding more oomph.

A Regal Dream

Ananya Panday looks like a real royal dream in this black lehenga studded with beads and intricate embroidery across the blouse and the flair of her skirt. This look screams royalty and the young actress perfectly carries that.

Which one is your favourite?