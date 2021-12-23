Actor-producer Deepika Padukone is a style-maven. Her wardrobe is filled with stylish, edgy yet comfortable outfits. There is no denying that the Piku actor can look good in just about anything. But over the years, the 35-year-old actor has proved her love for the colour Black. Black ensemble for red carpet? Deepika can never say No. Case in point: the actor stepped out for ’83 screening in a custom Gauri & Nainika’s black velvet off-shoulder gown and we can’t stop swooning over her bold yet fashionable look.Also Read - 'Is Ranveer Bhaiya Alright'? Fans Tease Ranveer Singh For Wearing a Simple White Suit to 83 Screening With Deepika Padukone - Watch Pics And Video

The gown came with off-shoulder detail and deep plunging neckline. Her black gown was cinched at the waist and flaunted Deepika's envious figure. It also featured a train. Styled by her long-time celebrity stylish Shaleena Nathani, Deepika her hair open in wavy side-parted hairstyle. She accessorised her outfit with a finger ring and an emerald and diamond studded necklace by Vandals.

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



This is not the first time, Padukone opted for the colour Black to make a style statement. The Om Shanti Om actor is a pro at pulling off this colour on the red carpet. Her sartorial archive is proof that the actor is absolutely in love with this hue.

The Tamasha actor made an impact on the red carpet for Femina Awards. She opted or a classic black ensemble by Yanina Couture. The gorgeous strapless gown came with a deep V-neckline and body-hugging silhouettes that accentuated her curves. The textured puffy tulle sleeves added the oomph factor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)



The 35-year-old looks stunning in an Amit Aggarwal’s black gown. The gown featured embellishments, plunging neckline and strappy-detailing at the back. The gown came with structured glossy sleeves. She attended the Nykaa Femina awards in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika looked ethereal in a black fitted gown by Marcell Von Berlin featuring a deep plunging neckline, larger than life cape sleeves and a short train. She rounded off the look with Christian Louboutin heels and jewellery from Chopard.

The fail-safe hue can never go wrong. She attended Tissot event, wearing a gorgeous black dress with puffy sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Which one is your favourite look of Deepika Padukone?