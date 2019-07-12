Monsoon is a season full of maladies. If you are pregnant, you need to be even more careful during monsoon. Dr Danny Laliwalla, Gynaecologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre says, “You need to take care of the food/ water you take. Your baby’s health is in your hands and you need to take care of your health.” Here are some tips shared by him that you must follow:

1) Vaginal hygiene is of utmost importance. Pregnant women are very prone to fungal infections. One needs to wear cotton undergarments, change them two times a day and you can use a vaginal wash- at least 2 times a day, especially after using a washroom. If there is a curdy white discharge, especially foul smelling, you should visit an obstetrician.

2) Drink boiled water and ensure that the water is boiled for at least 10 minutes after the water starts boiling. This will kill all the germs. This water can then be cooled and drunk. It ensures better safety than any filtered water. During monsoons, a pregnant lady is more prone to infections especially water-borne diseases.

3) Diarrhoea, jaundice, typhoid can be avoided by not eating outside food. Food should always be covered. Avoid flies-infested food. Always wash your vegetables and fruits before eating.

4) During monsoons, dengue fever, chikungunya infection and malarial infection, caused by mosquito bites are common. A pregnant woman should use caution against mosquito bites. Mosquito nets and repellents can be used. You must also avoid stagnation of water in your surroundings. Any fever should be followed up with your obstetrician.

5) Any infection during pregnancy poses a grave danger to the mother and the fetus. Pregnant women can get themselves immunized with the influenza vaccine. This will protect the mother against common cold and the more important and threatening H1N1 infection. This will also protect the newborn for the first 6 months of life. This vaccine is prepared every year with the ever-changing strains of the influenza virus, hence it needs to be taken every year. A dose of vitamin C daily would also help to build up your immunity.