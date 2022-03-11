March – the time of the year when the temperature really begins to soar and every physical activity you do takes more effort and a little more struggle. There’s nothing cool about Indian summers, but that doesn’t mean that if we take the right precautions, it can’t be cool!Also Read - Food Tips: Keep Spring Allergies at Bay by Including These 3 Healthy Food Items to Your Diet

Whether you're prepping for that dream Summer body or just trying to stay active and fit – here's a guide that will help you stay healthy in the next few months!

Watch What You Eat

Keep your meals light and small instead of having heavy, big lunches and dinners. Focus on foods that are rich in fiber and easy to digest and avoid foods that naturally have a lot of ‘heat’ in them. Also Read - Nutrition Suggests 3 Foods That Can Help in Keeping Hot Flashes at Bay

This means you can avoid fruits like Papayas, Grapefruits and Apricots; veggies like eggplants, onions and spinach; and kidney beans, nuts and red meats. Replace them with apples, pears, strawberries, cucumbers, broccoli, lettuce, black eyed peas, buttermilk and yogurt

Replenish lost salts and minerals by incorporating drinks like coconut water in your diet, and don’t forget to relish some truly delicious fruits like watermelon and muskmelon that naturally cool your body down and contain a lot of water in them too!

Stay Hydrated

You will sweat and you will lose a lot of water throughout the day – that much is inevitable. Even more so if you train and workout! Make sure you carry a bottle with you at all times. Consume more electrolytes too, and as mentioned earlier, coconut water helps as well.

Heat strokes and dehydration are real dangers that can have disastrous consequences. Get an app or set a reminder for every hour, but make sure you drink at least 2-3 liters of water!

Stay and Train Indoors

Especially if it’s the middle of the day! A common mistake people make is thinking the science of heat strokes doesn’t apply to them – and they couldn’t be more wrong. It’s imperative to take precautions and try and not expose yourself to the heat and harsh sunlight to the best of your ability.

Not just dehydration, but you also increase the risk of skin damage and cancer if you stay out in the sun too long. So stay indoors, make sure you workout inside the gym or your home. And if you absolutely have to train outdoors, do it in the evening post 5 or 5.30 pm.

Supplements Are Your Friends

Avoiding the sun has natural consequences – lack of vitamin D production in your body. So remember, supplements are your friends. Make sure you check your B12 and D3 levels often and speak to a specialist that will help you take preventative measures. For a healthy mind and body, you need to ensure your vitamin levels always stay healthy!

Maintain A Routine

Summers are a great time to get that dream body, but it’s not going to happen unless you maintain a routine. The best times to workout are when the sun is about to rise or about to set – which means that you need to decide what works best for you and stick to that.

In addition to the workouts, your body also goes through a lot of stressors in the summers – and thus, getting 7-8 hours of sleep is important too. A healthy mind and body is a combination of diet, exercise and sleep – and if you need help with creating and maintaining your own routine, consider signing up for my MSF programme. I place equal importance on nutrition and workout programs that are 100% customized keeping your lifestyle, budgets and preferences in mind. Kickstart your fitness journey by getting in touch with me today!

(Authored article by Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness)