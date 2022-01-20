During the winter months, the cold, dry air can often lead to dehydration as body fluids deplete during respiration. These fluids that help in keeping the body energetic throughout the day, are less cared for during the winter months as water intake too takes a hit. It’s a common notion that dehydration occurs during summer heat, but the chances of winter-induced dehydration are even higher, especially if one chooses to engage in winter sports and outdoor activities.Also Read - Is Consuming Milk At Night Really Beneficial? Watch Video To Find Out

Sharanya Srinivas Shastry, clinical dietitian and nutritionist at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore shares some tips to stay hydrated throughout the dry winters:

Intake of natural fluids : Liquid supplements that do not contain any added substances to it, can be helpful to keep the body hydrated. Coconut water, which is rich in calcium, potassium and amino acids, helps to avoid fatigue and gives enough strength to the body. Oranges and cucumbers, rich in vitamins and minerals, can also help replenish the water content in the body.

: Liquid supplements that do not contain any added substances to it, can be helpful to keep the body hydrated. Coconut water, which is rich in calcium, potassium and amino acids, helps to avoid fatigue and gives enough strength to the body. Oranges and cucumbers, rich in vitamins and minerals, can also help replenish the water content in the body. Decreased or darker urination : The most common signs of dehydration can be found in the colour and frequency of urination. A darker colour and less frequent urine routine confirms the case of dehydration due to the low presence of fluid levels in the body. A light yellow colour signifies a hydrated body.

: The most common signs of dehydration can be found in the colour and frequency of urination. A darker colour and less frequent urine routine confirms the case of dehydration due to the low presence of fluid levels in the body. A light yellow colour signifies a hydrated body. Include fruits in the diet : Winters offer us a platter of fruits that can help us deal with the winter dehydration. Consumption of water-rich seasonal winter fruits like oranges and grapes can help in keeping the body hydrated.

: Winters offer us a platter of fruits that can help us deal with the winter dehydration. Consumption of water-rich seasonal winter fruits like oranges and grapes can help in keeping the body hydrated. Avoid the consumption of alcohol : Alcohol is diuretic, and therefore, alcohol consumption should not be encouraged as it can be a serious concern for dehydration. Alcohol can cause our bodies to remove fluids at a much faster rate and should be avoided.

: Alcohol is diuretic, and therefore, alcohol consumption should not be encouraged as it can be a serious concern for dehydration. Alcohol can cause our bodies to remove fluids at a much faster rate and should be avoided. Oral-rehydration salts: Electrolytes and glucose supplements can help in re-energising the body and mind on less sunny days. Since vitamin D may be prominently deficient during winters, one may increase the intake of organic substances that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Oral-rehydration salts help to re-energise and increase blood glucose levels in our body.

Apart from the above-mentioned lifestyle hacks, if any person notices any unpleasant change or symptom of dehydration in the body, immediate doctor consultation is recommended to avoid further health complications.