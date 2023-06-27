Home

5 Trendy Must-Have Sarees That Every Girl Should Invest In

Want to embrace your desi-ness in a saree? Here's listing 5 trendy sarees that are oh-so-gorgeous and definitely a must have!

Let’s all agree that there is actually no one quite like a desi girl in a saree! From being rich in culture and tradition to being nine yards of sheer elegance, the sari is a staple that every woman holds close to her heart. Whether you want to rock a wedding look, wear something classic yet formal for an office event or simply embrace the desi-ness for a ritual, the sari is the one-stop solution for all.

So if you also love sarees as much as we do, here’s a listing five sarees that you must amalgamate into your wardrobe

Black Saree:



You can never go wrong with a black saree. It is a timeless and classic piece that never fails to look good. It can be worn with a designer blouse for a dressier occasion or to dress it down, a simple plain blouse would also do the job. With an array of options available in the market for this one, a ready-to-wear black sari would be an ideal choice for elaborative functions like cocktail nights, engagements, etc

Organza Saree:

With organza being all the rage lately, this fabric has equal connotations of beauty and elegance. The lightweight, airy fabric makes it super comfortable to be adorned during summer. The delicate sheer in the saree also ensures it glazes up and adds to the appeal instantly. This saree is perfect for any occasion – from a wedding to a casual day look, depending upon how you style it.

Pleated Saree:





A pleated saree has a charm of its own. This one-minute saree is time-saving and easy to drape. It is a statement piece to have in your wardrobe that looks utterly stylish and chic, making it an ideal choice of saree for parties and events.

Bandhani Saree:



Made from the process of tie and dye, the origin of this bandhani saree goes back to the Khatri community of Gujarat. These sarees are loved for their vibrant and colourful appeal. From festivals, and wedding functions to social gatherings, this saree can be worn for an array of occasions.

Sequin Saree:



Being the perfect saree for festive and special occasion nights, the shiny and glossy sari puts you in the limelight. The high-maintenance fabric comes in various designs and work- From zari work, and mirror work to plain sequins, the options are humongous and can be picked accordingly to the event.

Hope this helped! Follow this space for more fashion-related videos.

