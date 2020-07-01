During summer, bugs like mosquitoes, spiders, flies etc. thrive. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to look for effective ways to ward off the threat of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, Chikungunya etc. Certain plants act as natural bugs repellent and can keep them away from your vicinity. Though there are various types of pesticide and bug trap available in the market, what can be better than natural solutions? So, here we tell you about certain plants that you can plant in your outdoor space to deter mosquitoes and other bugs naturally. Also Read - 'Coconut oil compounds more effective than insect repellents'

Citronella grass

It is one of the most effective natural ingredients that keep mosquitoes away. Its lemon-like fragrance respells pests. This low maintenance plant contains a compound that does the repelling work. To keep bugs at bay, you need to have a lot of citronella grass around your house. In case you are planting just one, place it in a pot and keep it in the seating area. Its little aroma can protect you from bugs only when you are close to it.

Lemongrass

This tall perennial grass has bugs-fighting properties. According to a study published in the Malaria Journal, lemongrass offers up to 95 per cent protection from mosquitoes for 2.5 hours. This means, growing lemongrass in your yard can help you keep the mosquito born-diseases at bay.

Mint

Pungent aroma of mint leaves can keep mosquitoes, flies and even ants away. Mint contains an essential oil that can also soothe bug bites. This is one of the best nontoxic mosquito repellent plants. Mint leaves have aromatic properties repulsive to mosquitoes and other insects.

Catnip

This herb can deter both mosquitoes and houseflies. It’s more effective in this work than DEET. Catnip contains an essential oil called nepetalactone, that gives a characteristic odour to this plant. This smell is what keeps bugs away.