They say one's best accessory is great hair – it can give one the confidence to face the world, make a better impression, or simply just feel good. But hair damage can conversely make things worse and ruin your 'first impression'. Given the current environment, lifestyle, and seasonal changes, coupled with the ongoing monsoons, hair care has become quite tricky.
Your hair tends to get frizzy, itchy, limp or sticky due to the excessive humidity, and the temperature variation paves the way for dandruff and other scalp infections. Additionally, wet hair is prone to breakage easily, thus increasing hair fall. Given all this, taking good care of one's hair is critical. However, while there are no quick fixes to achieve this, there are some mistakes that can trigger hair damage. One can avoid these mistakes with just a little knowledge and care and ensure good hair and scalp health.
Aparna Santhanam (MD, DNB) Dermatologist shares trigger that may damage your hair health. Read on!
5 triggers that damage hair health, and how one can overcome them:
- Not oiling hair enough: One of the most common errors that people make when it comes to hair care is not oiling their hair enough, especially during the monsoon season, when the climate gets sticky due to excessive humidity, and triggers hair damage. What you need is a solution for damage care and there’s nothing better than oiling. The hair follicles need the nourishment of hair oil to grow and maintain the strength of hair. Oils such as coconut-based hair oils penetrate deeper into the scalp thereby nourishing the hair from the root. These oils also have a very high concentration of fat content and fatty acids, which provide a lot of nourishment to the scalp and moisturize the hair. Regular oiling of the hair, a minimum of thrice a week, is extremely crucial to maintaining good scalp and hair health.
- Using shampoos with a lot of hard chemicals that could dry the hair: A lot of the shampoos that are available on the market right now have a higher percentage of chemicals like sulfates, parabens & formaldehyde, which can be damaging to the hair. These harmful ingredients are incorporated to increase the foam and lather while using the shampoo but can increase scalp sensitivity as they strip natural oils of the hair, causing dryness and irritation. Try to research and go for shampoos with mild chemicals and more natural ingredients such as sulfate-free surfactants. Additionally, Coconut-based Hair Oil can also be used to oil the hair before washing, as it provides a protective layer from harmful chemicals. Apply it and keep it overnight, or a couple of hours before hair wash.
- Using hair styling products & equipment: A lot goes into getting that perfect hairstyle — a lot of styling tools like curling irons and hair straighteners under high temperatures, and hair styling products, which have high alcohol content. The result? Heat-damaged hair. Does blow dry damage hair? If you often think about this question while using the equipment but go ahead with it anyway, trust us you’re not alone! Blow dryers and curling irons emit a lot of heat onto the hair, for it to get styled, which leads to weak and dry hair, and they become more prone to breakage. Also, the alcohol in hair gel leads to drying, frizziness, dandruff and split ends. The best way to overcome these issues is to not use them at all, or minimize their usage to very less frequently. It is also good to use heat protection sprays that are alcohol-free, before using heating devices.
- Excessive force while drying your hair with a towel: Does towel drying damage hair? Not really. But if you rub your hair vigorously with a towel especially when it is extremely wet, then it might cause damage. The increased friction leads to breakage and hair loss. Try wrapping the towel around the hair and leave it for a while to absorb the water. Using microfibre towels is also a good idea. Or use a soft cotton t-shirt as an alternative to hard towels. However, the best option is to be patient and let your hair be air-dried.
- Wearing tight ponytails or buns, and combing hair too frequently: Do tight hairstyles damage hair? The short answer to it is yes! Not just heat and styling tools, certain hairstyles can also lead to hair loss and breakage. Tight hairstyles lead to the pulling of hair, which damages the root strength and health, leading to hair loss and bald patches, known as traction alopecia. Ideally, wear your hair in a loose ponytail, or use silk scrunchies to tie the hair. Additionally, combing and brushing frequently is never a good idea as it causes friction and hair breakage. Limit the brush and hand strokes through the hair, and use a wide-toothed comb to remove all the tangles while styling the hair. For additional help in keeping your hair styled and in one place for a while, a drop of coconut-based hair oil can do wonders.
- In the quest for healthy hair, one can keep these triggers in mind and overcome them simply by being mindful and working towards damage care solutions that best suit the tresses. Avoiding these triggers can immediately improve hair health and stop it from worsening the damage caused by factors such as weather changes, pollution and stress.