Green chilies or Hari Mirch are an important cooking ingredient, especially in Indian cuisine. Indians enjoy spicy food, and no dinner is complete without them. These are usually eaten raw and fresh as a side dish with any meal, but they can also be cooked in curries to make it more spicy. Green chilies have a chemical molecule Capsaicin, which not only gives 'spiciness' to your meal, but also has some incredible health advantages. Fresh green chilies are high in vitamin C, dried chilies are high in vitamin A. Their bright color indicates a high concentration of the antioxidant beta-carotene, and is rich in vitamins B and E iron and potassium. Today, we will tell you some amazing health benefits of green chilies that might surprise you.

5 surprising health benefits of Green Chilies (Hari Mirch):

Maintains Healthy Skin: Green chilies are high in Vitamin C, which helps the skin produce more collagen. This vitamin is necessary for your beauty regimen since it provides your skin a healthy and beautiful glow. Green chilies also contain Vitamin E, which helps to combat ageing and give the appearance of young.

Aids in Weight Loss: Green chilies have no calories and are ideal for people who want to shed extra kilos. Daily consumption of green chilies raises metabolism by 50%, making weight loss considerably easier and faster.

Generates good mood: Green chilies, surprisingly, can work as antidepressants and mood stabilizers. This is due to the presence of capsaicin, which raises endorphin (feel-good hormone) levels in the brain. Make sure to incorporate green chilies in your diet so that you can enjoy all of their benefits, but keep in mind that they should be used in moderation.

Beneficial for heart: They lower cholesterol levels in the blood, lowering the risk of atherosclerosis. They also boost inhibitory effects in your body, which prevents blood clot formation and reduces the risk of a stroke or heart attack.

Reduces Pain: Green chilies anti-inflammatory characteristics assist to reduce pain levels in the body, making them especially good for patients with inflammatory disorders like arthritis and osteoporosis.

Excessive to anything is harmful for your health. So, try to have Green chilis in moderation