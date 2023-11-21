Home

5 Unbelievable Benefits of Having Desi Ghee And Gud Post a Heavy Meal

5 Unbelievable Benefits of Having Desi Ghee And Gud Post a Heavy Meal

Eating ghee and jaggery after heavy meals can offer several surprising benefits, enhancing both taste and health. Here are five reasons why you must incorporate this combination into your post-meal routine:

Surprising benefits of eating Ghee and Jaggery After Heavy Meals

Many of us like to end our meals with something sugary and end up indulging in sweets. However, you do have the option of enjoying a simple combination which is guaranteed to not only satisfy your sweet tooth but is also delicious, tasty and healthy for your skin. Eating ghee and jaggery after heavy meals can offer several surprising benefits, enhancing both taste and health. Here are five unbelievable advantages of incorporating this combination into your post-meal routine:

Surprising Benefits of Eating Ghee and Jaggery After Heavy Meals

Digestive Aid: Ghee contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid that supports digestive health. Consuming a small amount of ghee after a heavy meal may help soothe the digestive tract and promote better digestion. Jaggery, on the other hand, is known for its digestive enzymes that aid in the digestive process. Balancing Blood Sugar: Contrary to refined sugar, jaggery has a lower glycemic index and releases energy slowly. When paired with ghee, which has healthy fats, it can help stabilise blood sugar levels after a meal, preventing sudden spikes and crashes. Rich in Nutrients: Ghee is a source of fat-soluble vitamins like A, E, and D. Combining it with jaggery, which is rich in iron, magnesium and potassium, creates a nutrient-packed post-meal treat. These nutrients play an essential role in various bodily functions, including immunity and bone health. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Ghee has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Jaggery, with its antioxidants, further supports this anti-inflammatory effect. Consuming this combination after a heavy meal may contribute to overall well-being. Satisfying Sweet Cravings: Cravings for something sweet after a meal are common, and turning to ghee and jaggery provides a healthier alternative to processed desserts. The natural sweetness of jaggery. combined with the richness of ghee, can satisfy sweet cravings without resorting to unhealthy options.

While ghee and jaggery offer potential health benefits, moderation is key. It’s essential to be mindful of portion sizes, especially considering the calorie content of ghee. Additionally, individuals’ health conditions and dietary preferences should be taken into account.

