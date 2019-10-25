Observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha, Dhanteras is one of the auspicious occasions in Indian culture. Also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, Dhanteras brings wealth in everyone’s life. According to Indian mythology, the day holds significant importance. It marks the arrival of Diwali which is also called the festival of lights. Dhanteras is associated with huge wealth, prosperity, and human bonding. Today on the occasion of Dhanteras, here we unfold some of the facts linked to this prosperous festival. Read on to know about them.

According to the mythology, during Samudramanthan, Lord Dhanvantari appeared with Amrita in one hand. Considering it an auspicious thing to happen, the day was named after him. He is also called an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the physician of gods.

There is one more interesting story associated with Dhanteras. It is a common belief that king Hima’s 16-year-old son was predicted to die on the fourth day of this marriage due to snake bite. Knowing this, his wife did not let him sleep for the entire day and night. Also, she kept all her belongings (gold jewellry) around her husband’s bed, brightens the room with lights and started singing. As predicted, Yamraj arrived there like a serpent on the fourth night but left the prince unharmed. This is why it is considered that on Dhanteras, buying gold and liting up the house can bring prosperity and no harm to you.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, buying gold is believed to bring Lord Kuber’s blessings in the house. Also, according to the popular belief the things you buy on this day become 13 times more due to the blessings of Lord of wealth.

Also known as Yamadeepdaan, on Dhanteras a ‘Deep Dan’ is offered to Yamraj. This is done to prevent any unfortunate incident like the premature death of a family member. Diya is lit at the house entrance facing south. Doing this can keep evil and death away.

Do you know why we do Laxmi Puja every year on Shanteras? There is an interesting story behind this as well. Once upon a time, Lord Laxmi and Visnu visited earth. She was asked by him not to get attracted by earthly temptations. However, Lord Laxmi couldn’t resist herself and landed on a farmer’s sugarcane field. There, she relished impeccable sugarcane juice. Seeing this, Lord Visnu declared that Lord Laxmi has to serve the farmer as a labourer for 12 years. Post this, the farmer started to prosper with the arrival of Lord Laxmi. Later, when the farmer and his family visited the river Ganga, she revealed Lord Laxmi’s true identity. Knowing this, the farmer refused to let her go away after the time of her stay completed. overwhelmed by the farmer’s love and affection, Lord Laxmi promised him to visit every year on Dhanteras. The goddess also asked him to keep his house clean on the day and to light a lamp for her. This is the reason, we do Laxmi Puja after sunset.