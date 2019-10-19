Smoking claims lives of around 8 million people every year worldwide, says WHO. This international website also states that this number is almost equal to half of the tobacco users globally. Not only direct smoking but second-hand smoking also kills approximately 1.2 million people per year. This data is quite concerning and raises the need to talk about how smoking exactly makes your body weak and takes away your precious life. Here we will talk about some of the major health problems that are associated with smoking.

Cardiovascular diseases

Harmful particles present in cigarettes can cause constriction of the walls of arteries responsible for supplying blood to the heart and brain. This can limit the amount of nutrient and oxygen reaching the organs, which can potentially cause a heart attack and stroke. Both diseases are life-threatening. Not only this, smoking can affect the blood flow to your legs which can lead to ulcers. And, if not treated on time or if smoking is not stopped on time, an ulcer can further lead to amputation.

Respiratory diseases

Particles present in cigarettes can cause inflammation in the airways and lung tissues. This can lead to problems like the tightness of the chest and shortness of breath. Not only this, if the inflammation continues, it can scar tissue making physical changes in your lungs and creating problem in breathing. Smoking is also known to destroy air sacs present in the lungs. These sacs help in exchange of oxygen. Damage to them can lead to a condition called emphysema which can make it difficult for you to breathe and even lead to your death.

Eye disease

Physical changes in the eyes associated with smoking can take a toll on your eyesight. Nicotine present in cigarettes can decrease the secretion of a chemical that helps you see at night. Additionally, smoking is linked to eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration that are known to cause blindness.