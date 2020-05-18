The colour black can make anyone look elegant and attractive. It brings an edge to the look and is great for almost every occasion. From dinner to a cocktail party, and a casual outing, a black dress is perfect to wear anytime. Donning it with a little creativity can help you get a stylish look and slay in it. If you wish to grab all the attention in a get-together or a function, you just need to be a little trendy with your black dress, All you need to do is to give it a different touch than the usual. You can do it with ease. Here are 5 ways to rock your little black dress. Also Read - Sargun Mehta Glams up in Black Dress And Orange Overcoat, Looks Hot in Sultry Pictures

Pair it With a Jacket

A printed jacket can enhance the look of little plain black dress. You can go for a long jacket if you wish to get a glamorous and party look. To get a cool look, pair your dress with a denim jacket and don a hat too. You can also go for a pair of stilettos to complete the look.

Make it Look Stylish

If your black dress has plunging neckline, you can opt for a chunky neck piece and make it look stunning. In case of a dress featuring halter-neck, you should tie your hair in a loose bun or go for curls and wear long drop earrings.

Wear a Scarf

A colourful scarf can always enhance the look of a plain dress specially when it features a round-neck. Opt for a scarf of good colour like maroon, green, print, or orange and wrap around your neck. This is the safest look to go for when you cannot think of anything else.

Accessorize Your Dress

A right accessory can make you look appealing in any dress. With a black dress, you have many options. You can either go for a metallic belt or vibrant coloured belt. A bight-coloured clutch will also do.

Go The Minimalist Way

If you wish to keep your look simple and yet trendy, pair your black outfit with a pair of stunning stilettos. Keep your hair tied in a loose bun and apply nude makeup. Also, don’t forget to wear small stud earrings.