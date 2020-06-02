Midi skirts are staple clothing that should be a part of every woman’s wardrobe. It suits every body shape, size, and colour. A midi skirt can help you look slim and can focus on your natural body curves. Perfect for almost every occasion, midi skirts can be paired in various ways to give you a stunning and classy look. Its feminine finish can give your personality a pinch of grace and transform your appearance for the good. Here are some tips to style your midi skirt in the best possible way to look like a fashionista. Also Read - Style Tips to Wear Mom Jeans: How to Look Cool Wearing 'Unhip' Denim at Any Occasion

Balance Your Outfit

As midi skirts usually remain fit around the waist and loose around your legs and hips, it is important to pair them with something that is body-fitted. An elegant full-sleeved top, a tight crop top or a right fit tugged in shirt will do good. To give your look a catchy touch, opt for a pair of booties and accessories like a chain necklace, a belt, and a pair of stud earrings. Also Read - How to Experiment With Colours in Your Style: Tips to Combine Unusual Colours in Your Outfit

Pair a Midi Skirt With a Long Shirt

You can make a style statement by pairing your midi skirt correctly. Combination of a sheer midi skirt and a shirt is classic. It can look perfect on everyone. Look for a midi skirt that has lace bottom half and wear it with a button-down shirt. You can either go for monochromatic colours or complementing tints. You can also don a statement belt around your waist. Finish off the look by opting for a pair of booties or stilettos. Also Read - Summer Style Tips For Girls: Five Things Every Woman Should Have in Her Wardrobe to Beat The Heat

Balance With a Sweatshirt

During winters, you can pair your knee slit midi skirt with a sweatshirt jumper. It is the most casual, easiest and classic look to pull off. Apart from keeping you warm during the cold weather, the sweatshirt can give you a mind-boggling look. You can tuck the sweatshirt half into the skirt and fold your sleeves. You can complete the look with a pair of stilettos or sneakers.