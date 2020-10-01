Do you follow your AM and PM skincare routine religiously and still experiencing a sudden onset of pimples and patches on your skin? If yes, your beauty routine has stopped working for you. From hormonal changes to environmental causes, there can be an array of reasons behind this occurrence. Here’s how you can deal with this and restart fetching out the benefits of your beauty routine. Also Read - World Renowned Dermatologist Suggests Skincare Routine to Get Healthy And Glowing Skin

Change Your Skincare Routine For a While

Exposing your skin to a particular beauty product for long and following the same skincare routine for a while can make your skin accustomed to them and you will gradually stop finding any result. For example, if you are using a product to exfoliate your skin, it will make your skin look brighter and fresher in the beginning. Gradually, when the dead skin layer called the stratum corneum will become thin due to the use of the same product, you won't see any dramatic result as there are fewer dead skin cells to remove. In this case, you need to stimulate your skin by changing your skincare routine and beauty products. You can switch to your older products after three to six months.

Keep Your Hormones Under Control

A sudden change in your lifestyle like ditching exercising, having fast foods, or/and getting less sleep can lead to a fluctuation in your hormones' levels. This can further lead to skin congestion and you see the sudden appearance of pimples.

Your Skincare Routine Should be in Sync With The Weather

You cannot follow a particular skincare routine throughout the year. With the changing season, you need to change your beauty routine and skincare products too. For example, during summers, you need to apply a lighter sunscreen and hydrator as compared to what you use during winters.