With the onset of the current pandemic, work from home has become an important part of our lives. To keep the businesses going even during this tough time without being susceptible to catch the COVID-19 virus, work from home is a wonderful alternative. It helps us complete our professional work in the comfort zone of our homes. But, like every other thing, it has its pros and cons too. Here we will talk about the latter. Let's know about 5 unhealthy and toxic work from home habits that are making our lives hell and impacting our health in ways you cannot even imagine.

Switching on Your Laptop The Moment You Wake up

This mostly happens when you sleep overthinking about your work. Some people tend to sleep during working days til their working hours start. So, as soon as they get up, they need to switch on their laptops. This is one of the worst work from habits that you can develop. Exposing your eyes to blue light the moment you get up can be detrimental to your eyesight and stress level. It may also cause problems in sleeping.

Working in Bed

This is one of the major reasons why you develop back pain. Working for hours sitting or lying on a bed is a toxic habit you should immediately get away with. Sitting for so long on a bed not only affects your physical health but impacts your productivity too. It makes you extremely lazy and doesn't let you be 100 per cent in your work zone.

Being Engaged in Work 24/7

Some people are workaholics and keep themselves involved in the work 24/7. They keep on refreshing the web pages and indulge in official calls. This habit of yours is not good for your mental health. Work is important but not more than your health and life. Being continuously anxious about work can make you distant from your family.

Taking no Breaks Between Work

Breaks are important to keep your mind fresh and for better productivity. Do not think that being at home is itself a break. It is not. While you are working from home, behave as if you are in your office and take breaks, do things accordingly.

Continuous anxiety due to FOMO

Fear of missing out on calls and important work can make you insane after a point. Keeping yourself updates with everything going on is important but trying to do everything on your own and excessive indulgence in work can take away your mental piece. So, relax and do as much as you can without impacting your health.