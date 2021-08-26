5 Yoga Asanas Every Woman Should do on a Daily Basis

Women have a natural flair for multi-tasking and sometimes this leads to a lot of stress, and anxiety. Whether you are a working professional or a homemaker, yoga can be the perfect de-stress tool. This is the first and foremost step to giving yourself some much-needed quality time and space for self-care. Commit to a minimum of 30-45 minutes at least 3 times a week to the practice of yoga and experience a number of health benefits.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Latest Yoga Post as She Becomes Her 'Own Warrior' After a Stupendous Comeback on Super Dancer 4

Baddha Konasana

Begin by assuming Dandasana

Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

Pull your heels closer to your pelvis

Gently push your knees down

Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor

Setu Bandhasana

Formation of posture:

Lie down on the floor, and bend your knees keeping your feet on the floor, heels as close to the sitting bones as possible.

As you exhale push your tailbone upward and lift the buttocks off the floor.

Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel.

Interlock your fingers and place your hands below your pelvis extending the arms to align over your shoulders.

Lift up until the thighs are about parallel to the floor.

Align your knees over the heels

Lift your sternum toward the chin

Hold the pose anywhere from 30 seconds to 1 minute.

To release, exhale and bring the spine slowly down onto the floor.

Chaturanga Dandasana

Formation of posture:

Begin with plank posture

As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor

Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows

Your shoulders must be drawn in

Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body

Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds

Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor

Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch

Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

Dhanurasana

Formation of the posture:

Begin by lying down on your stomach

Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms

Have a strong grip

Lift your legs and arms as high as you can

Look up and hold the posture for a while

Stress and anxiety can lead to lifestyle disorders and conditions such as PCOD, hyper or hypo tension, weight loss or obesity etc. Yoga can improve your physical health and also keep you cramp-free during your periods. These asanas can be practised to improve your menstrual health, increase your fertility, build strength and stamina so you can enjoy holistic well-being.