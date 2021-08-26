5 Yoga Asanas Every Woman Should do on a Daily Basis

Women have a natural flair for multi-tasking and sometimes this leads to a lot of stress, and anxiety. Whether you are a working professional or a homemaker, yoga can be the perfect de-stress tool. This is the first and foremost step to giving yourself some much-needed quality time and space for self-care. Commit to a minimum of 30-45 minutes at least 3 times a week to the practice of yoga and experience a number of health benefits.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Latest Yoga Post as She Becomes Her 'Own Warrior' After a Stupendous Comeback on Super Dancer 4
Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on 5 Yoga asanas that every woman should do on a regular basis.
Baddha Konasana
Formation of the posture:
- Begin by assuming Dandasana
- Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together
- Pull your heels closer to your pelvis
- Gently push your knees down
- Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor
Setu Bandhasana
Formation of posture:
- Lie down on the floor, and bend your knees keeping your feet on the floor, heels as close to the sitting bones as possible.
- As you exhale push your tailbone upward and lift the buttocks off the floor.
- Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel.
- Interlock your fingers and place your hands below your pelvis extending the arms to align over your shoulders.
- Lift up until the thighs are about parallel to the floor.
- Align your knees over the heels
- Lift your sternum toward the chin
- Hold the pose anywhere from 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- To release, exhale and bring the spine slowly down onto the floor.
Chaturanga Dandasana
Formation of posture:
- Begin with plank posture
- As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor
- Your elbows must touch the sides of your ribs as you lower yourself to maintain a 90-degree angle in the crook of the elbows
- Your shoulders must be drawn in
- Your wrists and elbows must be perpendicular to the floor and your shoulders must be in line with your body
- Hold the asana for 10-15 seconds
Chakrasana
Formation of the posture
- Lie down on your back
- Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor
- Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head
- Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch
- Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind
Dhanurasana
Formation of the posture:
- Begin by lying down on your stomach
- Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms
- Have a strong grip
- Lift your legs and arms as high as you can
- Look up and hold the posture for a while
Stress and anxiety can lead to lifestyle disorders and conditions such as PCOD, hyper or hypo tension, weight loss or obesity etc. Yoga can improve your physical health and also keep you cramp-free during your periods. These asanas can be practised to improve your menstrual health, increase your fertility, build strength and stamina so you can enjoy holistic well-being.