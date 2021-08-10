5 Yoga Asanas to Reduce Neck Hump, Improve Posture And Hunchback Problems

Yoga for neck hump: The cervical spine which is made up of 7 small vertebrae is easily the most flexible part of your spine. At the neck joint, we have a wide range of motion including being able to turn the head up, down, around, and turn from side to side. Due to this very reason of flexibility, the neck is also a delicate area that is prone to soreness and injury.Also Read - Yoga to Ease Sinusitis: 5 Asanas That Help Clear Sinus And Cold

Bad posture is one of the major contributors to neck hump and neck-related stress. How many hours do you spend on your smartphones, computers, and tablets? Research has revealed that on average we spend almost four hours on our phones every day. This makes it a staggering 1,400 hours a year hunched over in awkward positions. Also Read - Yoga For Pregnant Women: 5 Effective Asanas For a Healthy Pregnancy

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on how to reduce neck hump and improve overall posture. Yoga and regular stretching can help alleviate this problem and also improve your posture. Follow these techniques and include them in your practice regularly. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Ease Arthritis And Manage Its Symptoms

Sukshma Vyayam

Before you begin practising these asanas, you can start with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises to prepare your body. Start with neck and head rotations, shoulder rotations, hip and ankle rotations. Prepare your body for movement and loosen up all the joints in your body.

Asanas

Marjariasana (Cat Pose)

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on all fours, align palms under shoulders and knees below hips

As you inhale, curve your spine upwards

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

As you exhale, arch your spine

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Adomukhi Svanasana (Downward Dog)

Formation of the posture

Gently drop your knees and palms down to form table top position or assume from Cat Pose .

Align palms under shoulders and knees under hips.

Lift your knees up. The body should form an inverted ‘V’.

Keep your hands at shoulder-width distance.

Focus on your big toes.

Urdhva Mukhi Svanasana (Upward-Facing Dog)

Formation of the posture

Lie down flat on your stomach.

Place your palms under your shoulders.

Inhale as you lift your knees, hips, and torso off the mat.

Keep arms straight

Broaden your shoulders and lookup

Don’t let your knees touch the floor

Hold the pose for a few seconds. Exhale and release.

Savithri asana

Formation of the posture

Start in tabletop position

Straighten your upper body and stretch your arms up.

You can repeat 3 sets of 30 seconds each

The burden of accumulated stress can be felt most in the areas of the neck and shoulder region. This can be extremely painful and restrict mobility too. A gentle yoga practice consisting of asanas, breathing exercises and meditation for a few minutes every day can make all the difference. Avoid slouching, sit straight and take regular breaks from your screen.