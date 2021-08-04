5 yoga asanas to stop hair fall and help with hair growth

Yoga for hairfall: Over the years, we have come to this understanding that Yoga provides holistic health benefits. Yoga helps in healing both mental and physical problems in one’s body. However, with the continuous increase in stress levels, bad food choices, lifestyle habits clubbed with genetic disorders, hair fall has become a part of everyone’s life. There are many triggers that can cause hair fall. But did you know there are some ways that can help reduce or even stop hair fall and can promote hair growth?Also Read - Benefits of Onion Oil: Experts Recommend Onion Oil For Hair Fall, Thinning And Dandruff Issues

Here are some yoga asanas that will reduce hair fall and promote hair growth. Pradaini Surva, Yoga expert and content creator on Trell shares five quick yoga asanas to keep hair fall woes at bay.

Balayam Mudra to prevent hair fall: The process of rubbing your nails against each other is known as Balayam Mudra. It is one of the easiest ways to reduce hair fall. 5-10 mins work ideal.

Head Stand to prevent hair fall: This posture provides oxygen to your hair cells and energies them.

Formation of the posture:

Firstly, sit on your soles and place your knees on the ground. Lock fingers of both hands. Making a triangle of the finger lock and the elbows, place it on the ground. Now bend forward, place the middle of the hand on the ground near the finger lock. Now straighten the legs. By practice, soles will automatically leave the ground and knees will touch the abdomen. Now keeping the balance, straighten your legs from the thigh joint. Completely balance your body on the head. While returning to the original position, first fold your knee and then the legs. Let the thigh and knee touch the abdomen. Now gradually place the soles on the ground. Sit on the soles and slowly raise your head.

Downward Dog yoga asana for hair fall: It also calms your mind, thus reducing anxiety and stress and improves digestion. A good digestive system helps in supplying more nutrients to the hair.

Formation of the posture:

Start by coming on all fours to form a tabletop. Make sure your hands and directly under your shoulder and your knees are in line with your hips. Your back should be straight. Now, take a deep breath and straighten your legs pushing your hips up. Your body should be in an inverted V position and your feet should be flat on the floor. Try to touch your ears to the inner part of your arm. Hold this position and take a few deep breaths. Come back to the tabletop position and relax.

How Vajrasana helps in reducing hair fall: It reduces stress as well, which is one of the major triggers for hair loss.

Formation of the posture:

Kneel down and sit on your heels Keep your toes turned out Place your palms on your knees facing upward Straighten your back and look forward Hold this asana for a while

How impactful is Balasana in preventing hair fall: It is a forward bend pose. Stretches the lower back and relaxes the whole body. While the forehead feels the gentle massage when placed on the mat. Total relaxation for the body.

Formation of the posture

Kneel down on the mat and sit on your heels. Inhale and as you exhale, lean forward bending your upper body. Place your forehead down, and let your pelvis rest on the heels.

Hairfall is not an appearance issue but it is also an indicator of a lot of health problems. To achieve an overall healthy body, one should never ignore even the tiniest issue being faced by the body. And yoga is the best way to cure the problems that are affecting both the body and the mind!