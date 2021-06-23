5 Yoga Asanas That Can Help to Regulate Hormones

Yoga is a great way to balance our hormones. This is achieved by primarily working on the nervous system, which in turn affects the endocrine system. With our modern lifestyles full of stress, our nervous system is constantly on high alert. This suppresses the production of many hormones that are essential to the healthy functioning of many physiological processes. Also Read - Why Wearing a Mask Can Trigger Social Anxiety?

Rohil Jethmalani, Content Creator on Trell, and Yoga Instructor share 5 asanas that can help us balance our hormones so that we feel stronger and happier.

Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana (Upward-Facing Dog)

This is a great pose to strengthen the back as well as balance the adrenal glands, which produce the stress hormone cortisol. Also Read - Yoga For Flexibility: 8 Asanas to Make You More Flexible

How to Do:

Only hands and front of legs on the mat

Thighs engaged

Hands straight

Shoulders away from the ears

Gazing up at the ceiling/ sky

Baddha Konasana: (Butterfly)

This is a great pose to balance the reproductive hormones (testosterone, estrogen)

How to do:

Soles of feet together

Heels as close to the hips as possible

Open the inner sides of the feet like a book

Try to bring the knees down to the ground

Parivritta Janu Sirsasana

This pose helps relax the nervous system and helps regulate the hormones oxytocin and dopamine.

How to do:

Keep right foot on the inner left thigh

Try to hold the outside of the left foot with the right hand (modify by just keeping the right hand straight overhead if you cannot reach the foot).

Left hand on the right knee

Open chest towards sky/ ceiling

Marichyasna

This pose helps stimulate our digestion and regulate the Thyroid hormones that are crucial to fast and healthy metabolism.

Bend left foot, bringing the left heel close to the hip

Right leg straight

Bringing the right hand outside the left thigh

If possible, bind, otherwise simply leave the right palm pointing up and twist

Utplutihih

This is a great pose to stimulate the muscles in our entire body. Additionally, this pose regulates reproductive hormones.