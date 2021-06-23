5 Yoga Asanas That Can Help to Regulate Hormones

Yoga is a great way to balance our hormones. This is achieved by primarily working on the nervous system, which in turn affects the endocrine system. With our modern lifestyles full of stress, our nervous system is constantly on high alert. This suppresses the production of many hormones that are essential to the healthy functioning of many physiological processes. Also Read - Why Wearing a Mask Can Trigger Social Anxiety?
Rohil Jethmalani, Content Creator on Trell, and Yoga Instructor share 5 asanas that can help us balance our hormones so that we feel stronger and happier.
Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana (Upward-Facing Dog)
This is a great pose to strengthen the back as well as balance the adrenal glands, which produce the stress hormone cortisol. Also Read - Yoga For Flexibility: 8 Asanas to Make You More Flexible
How to Do:
- Only hands and front of legs on the mat
- Thighs engaged
- Hands straight
- Shoulders away from the ears
- Gazing up at the ceiling/ sky
Baddha Konasana: (Butterfly)
This is a great pose to balance the reproductive hormones (testosterone, estrogen)
How to do:
- Soles of feet together
- Heels as close to the hips as possible
- Open the inner sides of the feet like a book
- Try to bring the knees down to the ground
Parivritta Janu Sirsasana
This pose helps relax the nervous system and helps regulate the hormones oxytocin and dopamine.
How to do:
- Keep right foot on the inner left thigh
- Try to hold the outside of the left foot with the right hand (modify by just keeping the right hand straight overhead if you cannot reach the foot).
- Left hand on the right knee
- Open chest towards sky/ ceiling
Marichyasna
This pose helps stimulate our digestion and regulate the Thyroid hormones that are crucial to fast and healthy metabolism.
- Bend left foot, bringing the left heel close to the hip
- Right leg straight
- Bringing the right hand outside the left thigh
- If possible, bind, otherwise simply leave the right palm pointing up and twist
Utplutihih
This is a great pose to stimulate the muscles in our entire body. Additionally, this pose regulates reproductive hormones.
- Bind the legs in lotus (Be careful of your knees)
- Modify by simply having the legs in cross-legged position
- Lift up in lotus, or just try to hover the legs above the ground
- This is challenging at first, but you can begin with a few seconds and eventually build up to longer holds.