World Heart Day 2021: Yoga brings the promise of wellness through practices that are holistic in nature benefitting the body, mind, and soul. You can avoid a number of lifestyle diseases including cardiovascular problems with the help of yoga. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares his inputs on 5 yoga asanas that can help in avoiding a deadly heart stroke.Also Read - Simple Ayurvedic Tips to Maintain a Healthy Heart and Lifestyle

Yoga keeps Stress away Also Read - World Heart Day 2021: Date, History, Significance and Everything You Need to Know

Gain a lighter and stress-free mind and heart with regular yoga practice. Asanas combine breathing and add the aspect of mindfulness which keeps stress at bay. You are calmer, and more relaxed after practising yoga. Also Read - A Flu And Pneumonia Jab May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Failure, All You Need to Know

Benefits of Pranayama and Meditation

Meditation techniques like Aarambh Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan, Sthithi Dhyan bring pause to the fluctuations of the mind. This allows you to relax and slow down. Through constant practice, you will start to reap the benefits of a more relaxed inner state and overall well-being.

Practice Yoga – Asanas

Mandukasana

Formation of the Posture

First, you need to sit in Vajrasana which is also known as the thunderbolt pose. It is a simple kneeling pose.

Now, with your hands, make a fist with the thumb tucked well inside your four fingers.

Place your fists on the abdomen region on both sides of your navel.

Now exhale and start pulling the abdomen inside slightly. After this, bend forward slowly and start pressing the navel with your fists.

Keep your back as straight you can get, and keep looking forward in your bend position.

Now keep the breath well outside in this pose and maintain it for a period of time that is comfortable for you.

Now to release this pose, inhale and then slowly raise your trunk up to the kneeling pose and bring your hands back to your sides and then relax.

Padmasana

Formation of the posture

Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh

Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up

Pull your feet closer to your hips

Drop your knees to the floor

Place your palms on your knees facing up

Hold the asana for a while

Repeat with the other leg

Pawanmuktasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back

Inhale and slowly raise the legs to a 90-degree angle from the floor.

Bend both legs at the knees and rest the thighs against the abdomen, keeping the knees and ankles together.

Wrap the knees with both arms, hands holding opposite elbows.

Bend the neck and place the chin on the knees. Continue to maintain the asana, breathing normally.

Malasana (Waste Evacuation Pose)

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels

Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor

You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of

Spine remains erect

Naukasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift up your upper and lower body to balance your sitting bones.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

Keep your knees and back straight

Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward

Tighten your abdominal muscles

Straighten your back

Inhale and exhale normally

Yoga can be great for keeping the heart-healthy. Practices like Surya Namaskar and Chandra Namaskar are considered effective heart-openers. Perform these sequences early in the morning or in the evenings at least thrice a week. You can also add Pranayama techniques like Bhastrika and Brahmari to protect your heart and delay or prevent any cardiovascular-related disorders.