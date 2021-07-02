5 Yoga Asanas to Ease Arthritis And Manage Its Symptoms

We often ignore the initial signs of arthritis by calling it a regular knee pain or joints ache. But you must look for symptoms including swollen joints or if you have your usual flexibility. Arthritis has impacted over 180 million Indians. As per Art of Living, Arthritis comes from ‘arth’ which means joints, and ‘Ritis’ meaning inflammation, an umbrella term used for over a hundred diseases that are related to inflammation of the joints. Also Read - Why Muesli is Good For Weight Loss During Summer?

What causes Arthritis?

Arthritis is a joint disease that can happen due to a reduction in the normal amount of cartilage tissue. Also Read - Top 5 Health Benefits of Coriander Leaves: This Basic Ingredient Can Regulate Your Blood Sugar Levels, Boost Immunity

How Can Yoga Ease Arthritis Pain?

In India, yoga is celebrated as an ancient tradition, which has grown into a global phenomenon. As per studies, yoga can be used as an adjunct therapy in the management of severe arthritis. Dr. Rima Dada, Prof Lab for Molecular Reproduction and Genetics, Department of Anatomy at AIIMS, said, yoga improves clinical outcomes in Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and decreases systemic inflammation by its beneficial effects on the psycho-neuro-immune axis and normalization of dysregulated transcripts. Also Read - Side Effects of Tulsi | Who Should Not Take it

These yoga asanas will ease arthritis pain and manage its symptoms:

Virabhadrasana or Warrior pose

Helps in strengthening the arms, legs, and lower back. Beneficial for frozen shoulders

How to perform Virabhadrasana/Warrior pose:

Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart.

Keep your right foot at a 90-degree angle and with your right toe pointing out, keep your left foot at 45 degrees.

Bring your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right.

Keep your hips square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.

Vrikshasana /Tree Pose

This pose gives you a sense of grounding. It improves your balance and strengthens your legs and back.

How to perform Vrikshasana (Tree Pose):

Place your right foot high up on your left thigh. The sole of the foot should be flat and placed firmly. Keep your left leg straight and find your balance.

While inhaling, raise your arms over your head and bring your palms together. Ensure that your spine is straight and take a few deep breaths.

Slowly exhale, bring your hands down and release your right leg. Back in the standing position repeat the same with the other leg.

Trikonasana/ Triangle Pose:

It stretches the legs and torso, mobilises the hips, and promotes deep breathing, leaving one with enlivening effects.

How to perform Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Stand with your feet wide apart. Stretch your right foot out (90 degrees) while keeping the leg closer to the torso.

Keep your feet pressed against the ground and balance your weight equally on both feet. Inhale and as you exhale bend your right arm and make it touch the ground while your left arm goes up.

Keep your waist straight. Ensure that your body is bent sideways and not forward or backward. Stretch as much as you can while taking long, deep breaths.

Repeat on the other side.

Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose

Stretches the back muscles, chest, neck, and spine. It helps in relieving back pain and is good for osteoporosis.

How to Perform Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose

Lie down on your back.

Press into your feet to lift the hips slightly and slide a yoga block under them for support.

To come out, press into the feet to lift the hips again and slide the block out.

Marjariasana

Brings flexibility and a good stretch to the body including wrists, spine, and shoulders. It helps in blood circulation.

Formation of the posture

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to lookup

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana