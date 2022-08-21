Yoga is the most healthy form of exercise even if you are pregnant, for expecting mothers it is quite beneficial. Pregnancy is a very delicate phase and one must me quite careful while practicing these yoga asanas. Back pain quite the most common occurrence during the third trimester of pregnancy. Here are 5 yoga asanas for pregnant moms that will help in taking the pressure off the belly, alleviate back pain and prepare the mother for childbirth.Also Read - Yoga For Glowing Skin: These 6 Asanas Can Give You Bright And Radiant Skin

Top 5 Yoga Asanas for Back Pain During Pregnancy

Bhujangasana: Bhujangasana also known as the cobra posture The mother must lie on her stomach and lift her midriff with her hands in the cobra posture. It improves blood circulation and relives the mind and body from stress and fatigue.

Balasana: Bhujangasana also known as the child pose is excellent for opening up the thighs and hips region. It also relaxes the mind and oxygenates the body better. In this asana, the mother the mother sits on her knees and slowly bends forward while extending her hands to stretch the entire back region.

Utkata Konasana: Utkata Konasana is also known as the goddess pose in which mother legs are wide and her feet face outwards. This asana alleviates back pain and is extremely relaxing for the hips and pelvic region.

Vrikshasana: Vrikshasana also known as the tree pose. The asana entails standing on one leg, bending the other leg, and placing the bottom of the foot against the thigh. Then stretch your entire body and repeat it with other foot. The asana is quite meditative and relaxes the whole body.

Marjari + Bitilasana: This asana, also known as the Cat-Cow Pose, serves as a transitional pose between two other asanas. Excellent for lower, upper, and mid-back pain. Practice this asana for 5 inhalations and exhalations.