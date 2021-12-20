Ankylosing spondylitis is a form of arthritis causing chronic inflammation of the spine; this condition belongs to a group of diseases known as spondyloarthropathies. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) leads to the swelling up of the sacroiliac joints located between the base of the spine and pelvis.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Is Intermittent Fasting Effective For Your Body? Here's What You Can Expect In Your First Week Of Fast | Watch

The inflammation is called sacroiliitis and is one of the early indications of AS. This inflammation known as spondylitis can then spread to joints between the vertebrae, the bones that make up the spinal column.

Symptoms of Ankylosing spondylitis

Symptoms of Ankylosing spondylitis usually appear in people aged between 17 to 45. Ankylosing spondylitis has a genetic link and can be passed down in families.

Swelling up of the sacroiliac joints located between the base of the spine and pelvis.

Persistent back pain

Pain in the hip area

Back pain and stiffness

Yoga for AS

Start with Sukshma Vyayam and perform the following yoga poses regularly for pain relief. Practice at least twice a day for 15-20 minutes each holding poses like Adomukhi Svanasana, Balasana, Shalabasana, Bhujangasana etc. These asanas can be effective in managing this condition. Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 yoga asanas to ease the pain of Ankylosing spondylitis.

Here are 5 yoga poses that may help relieve AS pain:

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Formation of the posture

Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels

Inhale and lift up your arms

With an exhale, bring your upper body down

Place your forehead on the floor

Rest the pelvis on the heels

Keep your back from hunching

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Lie flat on your stomach

Palms placed under your shoulders

Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground

Inhale (Purak), retain your breath (Kumbakh) and slowly lift your head, shoulders and torso up to an angle of 30 degrees

Keep your navel on the floor, broaden your shoulders and slightly raise your head upwards

Gently release the torso down and then exhale breath – This breathing technique is considered to be therapeutic

Shalabasana (Locust Pose)

Formation of the posture:

Lie flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders

Keep your feet together, with toes on the ground

Inhale (Purak), retain your breath (Kumbakh) and slowly lift your head, shoulders and torso up . Lift up both arms and legs

As you exhale, bring your chin or forehead on the ground

Dandasana

Formation of the posture

• Start seated and stretch your legs out

• Join your heels together

• Keep your back straight

• Engage the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

• Look straight ahead with palms beside your hips to support your spine

• Relax your shoulders

Marjariasana

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

If you or anyone you know suffers from AS, it is possible to treat and bring relief for this condition through specific yoga poses that target areas of the body such as the back, hips, shoulders etc. Always remember to start your practice with a warm up exercise for the whole body.