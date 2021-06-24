5 Yoga Asanas to Get Relief From Period Cramps

Period cramps are a painful experience for women and can leave them desperate looking for a solution. Mostly period pain happens due to the contraction of the uterus to shed the endometrium. Performing yoga asana can be effective at relieving menstrual pain once you attempt them. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Help to Regulate Hormones

Pradaini Surva, Content Creator on Trell, and Yoga Instructor shares easy and effective yoga asanas that can help in relieving menstrual cramps.

Brahmari

This asana aids in the relief of tension and anxiety and ideal way to begin any practice during menstruation. It instantly calms and prepares the mind and body to unwind.

Malasana

This is excellent during periods as it opens up the hips and the inner thighs and creates space in the abdomen region. The asana helps in aiding a smooth flow and relaxes the body.

Baddakonasana

It’s another great asana that one should do during periods. It improves blood circulation and relieves stress.

Supta Baddha Konasana

It helps in total relaxation as this asana requires lying on the back and the hips should be opened. It stimulates the abdominal organs, and improves general circulation. It also stretches the inner thighs.

Balasana

A child pose is an extremely relaxing pose that can help to relieve menstrual pains. The child pose helps in the alignment of your back. It enables in relieving the pain in the back region. Along with that, it aids in relaxing the mind too.