Yoga practice on a daily basis can help to strengthen chest muscles, expand lung capacity, and increase oxygen intake. Yoga helps improve your breathing and oxygen intake. Regular yoga practice keeps your lungs healthy and powerful. Pranayama and other yogic postures can assist in activating and strengthening the lungs in the most natural way possible.

It is crucial to pay attention to your respiratory health during the current COVID climate, with omicrons raging and preparing to peak in the country. So here are a few yoga asanas to exercise your lungs:

Kapalabhati

Benefit: Improves blood circulation. Increases oxygenation. Strengthens lungs.

Sit up straight in a relaxed posture. Resting both hands on the knees, bring together the thumb and forefinger. Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths. Inhale deeply (only when you begin) and contract the abdominal muscles, exhale through both nostrils, forcing the air out. Inhalation should take place passively. There should be automatic relaxation of the abdominal muscles. After completing 20 rapid breaths, resume normal breathing pace. This is one complete round.

Anulom Vilom

Benefit: Clears nasal passages. Increases oxygenation. Helps in a relaxing mind.

Sit straight with legs crossed. Rest your wrists on your knees. Fold the middle and index fingers of your right hand toward your palm. Place your right thumb on the right nostril and your ring finger on the left. Close your right nostril with your thumb and inhale slowly and deeply with your left nostril until your lungs are full. Keep your attention on your breathing. Release your thumb and use your ring finger to seal your left nostril. Slowly exhale through your right nostril. Reverse the procedure, breathing through the right nostril and exhaling through the left.

Bhujangasana

Benefit: Stretches neck and back muscles. Open chest for deeper breathing.

Lie flat on your stomach, face down. Keep your hands beside your rib cage with palms flat on the ground. Press your palms into the floor and inhale deeply. Lift your upper body (head, neck, shoulders, and upper chest) off the ground. Keep your breathing normal and steady. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Matsyasana

Benefit: Opens up the chest, Leaves you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Lie on your back. Place your hands under your hips, palms down. Left the head and neck up. Keeping your chest elevated, touch the top of your head to the ground. Hold this position for as long as you can, breathing deeply. Relax.

Padahastasana

Benefit: Improves blood circulation. Relaxes neck and spine.

Inhale and raise the arms over the head. Exhale and fold forward. Allow the arms to hang. Grab the opposite elbow and form a square with the arms. Allow the head and neck to hang and breathe deeply, relaxing in the pose.

Breathing is impossible without healthy lungs. We may correct any lung-related issues and ailments, as well as strengthen our lungs, with yoga positions.