5 Yoga Asanas to Regulate Hormonal Imbalance

Stress and stress-related disorders such as anxiety, depression, etc are some of the major reasons for hormone imbalance in people. Yoga and its practices have the power to dramatically reduce stress. Yoga shifts our focus to our breath which creates mindfulness and a process of staying centered. This mindfulness comes from observation or 'turning inward'. When we look within for peace, it brings a healing effect on our hormones and endocrine system.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 Yoga asanas for hormonal imbalance:

Vajrasana

Formation of the posture

Kneel down and sit on your heels

Keep your toes turned out

Place your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Hold this asana for a while

Savitriasana

Formation of the posture

Kneel down and sit on your heels

Keep your toes turned out

Lift both arms upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Hold this asana for a while

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees

Press palms firmly into the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head

Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to touch your toes on the floor behind

Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

The palms can remain flat on the floor but you can bend the arms and support the back with the palms

Hold the asana for a while

Padahasthasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees

Place palms on either side of feet

You may bend your knees slightly if needed

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs

Hold this asana for a while

Adomukhiswanasna

Formation of the posture

Begin on your palms and knees.

Align palms underneath the shoulders and knees below the hips. To form this pose, straighten your knees by lifting the hips up.

Adjust your feet to form an inverted ‘V’ shape.

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart. Try to get your heels to touch the floor.

Hold the position for a few seconds.

Yoga asanas which include some inversions like headstand, handstand, and shoulder stand can be extremely beneficial for your thyroid, heart, hormones, and lungs. But these poses are strictly for seasoned practitioners and must not be done without any supervision. These simple asanas can be combined with basic breathwork for reducing stress, anxiety, and fatigue.