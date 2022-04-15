Try These 5 Yoga Exercises For Prominent Jawline and Chiseled Cheekbones

Are you looking to get a sculpted jawline and chiselled cheekbones? Don’t opt for cosmetic surgery, instead just practice Facial yoga. Facial yoga is simply those yoga asanas where the alignment of the postures puts pressure on the face area. When you practice the following postures, you can be assured that they will have a powerful impact on helping you get that radiant glow. Follow this sequence of poses in order to enjoy all the benefits of a sculpted look without make-up or surgery.Also Read - Mira Rajput Fails to Perform Her 'Most Favourite' Yoga Asana: 'Kids Watch Both Success and Failure'

When it comes to managing your skincare and beauty related issues, yoga is the holistic solution without any side effects. The science behind the alignment of these specific postures is intended to boost blood circulation and flow towards the face and neck area. This in turn is responsible for building up energies in the upper body.

Grand Master Akshar shares yoga exercises to get sculpted jawline and chiselled cheekbones.

Padahasthasana Variation

Stand in a steady and firm way with your feet together in Samasthithi. Now, interlock your palms behind your back and inhale deeply. As you breathe in, lift your arms up behind you and simultaneously exhale to start bending forward lifting. Release slowly to come up and relax

Kurpa Chaturanga Dandasana

Start in a tabletop position coming on all fours like taking the Marjariasana. This is where you are on your knees and palms. Keep an alignment where the palms are under the shoulders and place knees hip-width apart directly under the pelvis. Now straighten the knees and bring your elbows down to come into an elbow plank. Gaze slightly downward.

Face Yoga

Blow air into your cheeks, hold this for a few seconds in your mouth and release. Push air towards the right cheek and then the left cheek holding it in for 15-20 seconds. Repeat this a few times. Perform exercises for the eyes, start making rotations with your eyeballs, look up and down, side to side etc.

Halasana

Formation of the posture

Inverted poses can be great for healthy skin. Start with Plough Pose also known as Halasana in Sanskrit. To do this, you can start on your back, and lift your legs up. Hold your pelvis with your hands and push upwards to drop your toes behind your head.

Word of Advice: Those with lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure should not practice this asana.

Sarvangasana

Formation of the posture

To perform a Shoulder stand, lie down on the yoga mat and gradually lift your leg and hips up. You can use support of your hand. Because this pose accelerates the blood flow towards the face and head, Sarvangasana also benefits your hair giving strength to the roots. You are advised to practice against a wall as the weight of the whole body is on the shoulders.

Word of Advice

Avoid in case of wrist, neck or shoulder issues

Women avoid this asana during menstruation or pregnancy

Practitioners suffering from enlarged thyroid, liver or spleen, cervical spondylitis, slipped disc and high blood pressure or other heart ailments must refrain from performing this asana

You can follow these poses and also perform pranayama like Kapal Bhati, Anulom Vilom etc for that ‘model-esque’ look no matter what your age is. Hold each pose for 10-15 seconds. Just practising yoga asanas is not enough, also take care of that glow by drinking ample water and eat a nutritious diet.