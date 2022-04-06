5 Yoga Poses to Cure Chronic Headaches, Try To End Your Suffering Easily!

Research shows that yoga helps ease headaches and migraine providing some much-needed relief for those who suffer frequently from these issues. When you add yoga practice to your routine, you will enjoy the benefits of pain management and even reduced levels of physiological stress. Anxiety and stress are both major contributors to headaches and migraine pain.Also Read - Yoga Tips: 4 Asanas That Will Provide Instant Relief to Constipation

When we are overworked or get into a situation where we are overwhelmed because is just too much going on, our nervous system, and our mind becomes unable to handle it. And this leads to attacks of migraine or headaches usually accompanied by tension and stiffness in the sneck and shoulder regions. Yoga is a great practice to reduce stress and relieve tension in the body, thereby relieving headaches."

Yoga Master Grand Master Akshar shares the 5 best yoga poses for headache relief.

Include these easy stress-busting yoga asanas into your daily routine to put off pain before it starts. Or, whenever you feel a headache coming on, take a short break to practice some light breathing or gentle yoga poses.

Please note:

If this is your first time practising yoga, you may want to consult your doctor or healthcare professional.

Balasana – Child’s Pose

Get down on your hands and knees and, keep your feet together, widen your knees aligning them under your hips.

Stretch your arms forward on the mat and at the same time relax your forehead on the mat.

Keep pushing your hips to the mat behind you.

Lengthen out the back of your neck, your shoulders and your upper back. Relax here for 8 to 10 breaths.

Padahasthasana- Forward Fold/ Hands to Feet Pose

In this yoga pose for headaches, stand straight and tall keeping your feet hip-width apart.

Bend at the knees if you are not flexible and from your hips, try to extend the top of your head straight down toward the floor.

Keep your knees soft and slightly bent to increase the stretch,

Keep your heels flat on the mat.

Focus your eyes on one point of your mat.

If you want to, you can rest your hands on the mat or a block, or you can hold your elbows.

Stay here for 6 to 8 breaths.

Pawanmuktasana Variation – Supine Twist

Lie down on your back on a mat

Bring your knees to your chest lowering your legs to one side.

Keep your hips on top of the other, one side over the other, extend your arms straight out to the sides of the mat with your palms facing up.

Look up toward the ceiling or over to the hand opposite your knees.

Stay here for 6-8 breaths, and repeat on the other side.

Viparitakarni – Legs Up the Wall

To perform this, lie down on your back with your buttocks as close against a wall as possible.

Stretch your legs up on the side of the wall.

Relax your upper body with your arms next to your torso, palms facing up.

Stay here for at least 10 breaths.

Anandasana – Corpse Pose

Lie down on your back

Open out your arms out to the sides of your body to form a T shape

Lie with your palms facing up

Allow your hands and shoulders to drop toward the floor.

Stay here for at least 10 breaths.

Now every time you feel the beginnings of a headache, instead of popping a pill try these asanas. To fully experience the benefits, incorporate them into your regular yoga routine. These poses are very simple and easy to do but effective all the same. They can be done by people of all ages and levels of practice.