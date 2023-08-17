Home

5 Zara Perfumes That Are Dupes Of High-End Designer Perfumes

Want to smell all rich and luxurious without burning a whole in your pocket? Head to Zara to get a true high-street dupe for your favourite designer spirit

Who doesn’t like to smell luxurious all the time? But merely reaching out to the cash counter to purchase that high-end perfume is itself a dreadful thought for your wallet. But before you make your birthday or Christmas the reason to splurge out a minimum of 5.000 to buy your favourite spirit, let us tell you, we have found a better deal for you than too much at a cheaper price.

As much as Zara is famous for its unparalleled clothing patterns and its high quality, it is also the new gold mine for fragrances. From Chanel to YSL Libre, Zara has got close dupes of all if not exactly the replica.

What’s interesting is that by keeping the brand in mind, it’s unlikely that you will not end up buying something. Once you get a whiff of the scent, you wouldn’t resist buying the spirit. Lucky for you, the reasonable price might also save you some extra money to splash on that extra pair of footwear that you are eyeing for some time.

Here’s listing some Zara fragrances that are dupes of designer perfumes

Zara Bohemian Oud Vs. Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace:

Looking for a cozy scent that feels like a warm hug? A fragrance with woody notes that reminds you of fire by the wood is what Maison Margiela feels like. This perfume works best in fall and winter weather as it has heavy fragrance notes. Zara’s Bohemian Oud is the perfect dupe of this high-end fragrance and can give you the same feel at much of a price difference. Zara Bohemia Oud Retails for INR 2290* whereas, the Maison Margiela is for INR 9600* for 100ml. Zara Red Vanilla Vs. Lancome La Vie Est Belle:



Incorporating the notes of black currant, vanilla, praline, pear, tonka bean, and iris in both compositions, Lancome La Vie Est Belle is that perfect fragrance that can make you feel sexy with just one whiff of it. Luckily for this high-end perfume, Zara’s red vanilla is the perfect dupe for it. The only difference between the dupe and the high-end one is the longevity and the silage of the fragrance. A great tip to increase red vanilla’s duration is to use petroleum jelly before applying the spirit. Lancome La Vie Est Belle is for INR 9800 and Zara’s Red Vanilla is for INR 1290 for 90ml YSL Libre Vs. Zara Golden Decade



YSL Libre has been making rounds of its fame all over the internet. Luckily for this cult classic, Zara has come up with a TRUE dupe. The similarities between the two are so apparent, it’s almost impossible to believe that they are different brands. Even at just one sniff of the perfume-they smell quite similar. Its only after the top notes diffuses a bit, you can tell about some differences. YSL Libre retails for INR 9900* for 90ml Whereas, Zara Golden Decade is for INR 2290* for 80ml. Zara Cherry Smoothie Vs. Tom Ford Lost Cherry

The cult favourite perfume from Zara that has been all over Tiktok and Instagram leading to it being out of stock most of the time is the Zara Cherry smoothie. Both perfumes come with cherry, almond, plum, tonka bean, peri balsam, and vanilla accords, and Zara Cheery Smoothie is hand-down the best designer dupe. At the same time, the cherry smoothie retails for Rs. INR 1268*, Tom Ford is for INR 24,700* ZARA Apple Juice Vs. Chanel Chance Eau Tendre



If you are looking for a fresh, floral, feminine scent then these perfumes should be your pick. Chanel Chance and its high-street counterpart: Apple juice, consisting of grapefruit, rose, jasmine, and musk with accords of sandalwood, violet, apple, and peony. The price difference between the two is massive. Chanel Chance retails for INR 11,651 for 90ml whereas, Zara’s Apple Juice retails for INR 1290 for 90ml. Hope this helped! Follow this place for more beauty-related videos.

