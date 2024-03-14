Home

6 Aftercare Tips for Long-lasting, Vibrant Hair Colour

Maintaining vibrant hair colour requires more than just a trip to the salon. Proper aftercare is essential to preserve your colour's intensity and shine. Here are tips to keep your locks looking radiant.

Your vibrant hair colour is like a work of art, and just like any masterpiece, it requires care and maintenance to keep it looking its best. Just colouring hair isn’t enough, you need to make sure that you follow the hair colouring steps and do the after-care perfectly. Here, we’ll give you some aftercare hair colouring tips for maintaining a vibrant hair colour which would make you look like you just got back from the salon.

Aftercare Essentials For Keeping Your Hair Colour Vibrant

Choose the right hair products: Using hair care products that are specially formulated for colouring hair is extremely important. Using a regular shampoo and conditioner might not keep the hair colour intact. One must specifically look for shampoos that are labelled as “ colour-free” and “sulphate free” to avoid stripping away the hair colour molecules from your hair. Wash your hair with cold water: Washing your hair with hot water opens up hair cuticles making your hair colour fade away faster. To make the hair colour stay, wash your hair with lukewarm or cold water. Cold water helps seal the hair cuticles and lock in the moisture, making the hair colour stay for a longer period. Wash your hair less often: After dyeing your hair, you must wait for at least 2 days before shampooing. If you can double that to 4 days, the result will be even more amazing that’s because the dye will have enough time to set. Wash your hair less often if you can. Hair products combined with water will fade your hair colour more quickly. To keep your hair dry while showering, you may use a shower cap. Deeply condition your hair: Colouring your hair frequently makes it dry and frizzy. Hence, to maintain vibrant and healthy hair, you must incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your hair care regime. Good conditioning of hair can be done by applying hair masks at least once a week. This will protect your hair from damage and will keep them beautiful as ever. Avoid heating your hair: Excessive heat styling can lead to damaged and dry hair causing your hair colour to fade away faster. So, to store the moisture in your hair, you must not engage in excessive heat styling and even when you do, make sure to apply heat protectant spray or serum. Protect Your Hair from UV Rays: Just like your skin, your hair is also very prone to be damaged by the sun’s harmful UV rays. Exposure to excessive sunlight can cause your hair colour to fade and become dull over time. To protect your hair, you must consider wearing a hat or using hair products that contain UV filters whenever you’re out in the sun for a longer period.

